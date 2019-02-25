AMD Athlon 240GE and 220GE Review: Retaking the Low Ground

Intel Pentium Gold G5600 deals Intel Pentium Gold G5600 GOLD... eBay £125 View

iGPU - Far Cry Primal and Grand Theft Auto V

Far Cry Primal



The Ryzen 3 2200G impresses in this benchmark, while the Pentiums struggle under this AAA title's weight.

Dialing back the settings provides playable frame rates from AMD's Athlon processors, and a lack of uplift from overclocking tells us that we've run into a graphics-imposed bottleneck with the Vega 3 graphics. In comparison, though, Intel's processors deliver a laggy, stuttery experience.

Dropping down to 1280 x 720 puts the UHD Graphics 630-equipped Intel models in the playable range. But once again, the UHD graphics 610 on Pentium G5400 lags behind considerably. Meanwhile, the Athlons serve up a decent gaming experience.

MORE: Best Cheap CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content

AMD Athlon 200GE View Site

AMD Athlon 220GE View Site