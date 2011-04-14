Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Test Systems And Benchmarks

First, let’s talk about the games we’re testing: 15 games in total. Ten of them are contemporary, and the rest are older titles. We want to include some obsolete games that might not be cutting-edge anymore, but have a high replayability factor to offer someone whose system can’t handle the latest and greatest software. These titles represent a wide variety of genres: racing, flight, real-time strategy, role-playing games, and first-person shooters.

We compare the new Zotac Zbox AD03BR-PLUS to Jetway's Mini-TOP to judge how they perform in a number of gaming scenarios. Both machines are outfit with the same 5200 RPM 250 GB Samsung Spinpoint in order to keep hard drive performance out of the equation.

Both systems have 2 GB of RAM installed. While the Intel Atom D525/Nvidia Ion 2-equipped Mini-TOP uses older DDR2 RAM, it has the advantage of 512 MB of DDR3 exclusively dedicated to its graphics chipset, while the 2 GB of DDR3 in the AMD E-350/Radeon 6310-equipped Zbox has to share RAM between the system and graphics.

Here are the test-system particulars:

Jetway Mini-TOP Zotac ZBOX AD03BR-PLUS CPU Intel Atom D5251.8 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache AMD E-3501.6 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L2 Cache Networking Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros 802.11 b/g/n PCIe card (WiFi) Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9285 (WiFi) Memory Hyundai PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T (single-channel) Samsung PC3-107001 x 2048 MB, 1066 MHz, CL 9-9-9-24-1T (single-channel) Graphics Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated) Radeon HD 6310 492 MHz (Integrated) Sound Analog:C-Media CM108AH HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio Analog & Optical:Realtek ALC888 HDMI:AMD High Definition Audio Device Hard Drive 250 GB SamsungSpinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s 250 GB Samsung Spinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s Power Channel Well Tech KPA-060F 12 V, 5 A, External AC adapter Delta Electronics ADP-90CD 19 V, 4.74 A, External AC adapter Software and Drivers Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX version DirectX 11