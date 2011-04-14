Low-Power Gaming: AMD's E-350 Vs. Intel Atom D525 And Ion 2

Test Systems And Benchmarks
First, let’s talk about the games we’re testing: 15 games in total. Ten of them are contemporary, and the rest are older titles. We want to include some obsolete games that might not be cutting-edge anymore, but have a high replayability factor to offer someone whose system can’t handle the latest and greatest software. These titles represent a wide variety of genres: racing, flight, real-time strategy, role-playing games, and first-person shooters.
We compare the new Zotac Zbox AD03BR-PLUS to Jetway's Mini-TOP to judge how they perform in a number of gaming scenarios. Both machines are outfit with the same 5200 RPM 250 GB Samsung Spinpoint in order to keep hard drive performance out of the equation.
Both systems have 2 GB of RAM installed. While the Intel Atom D525/Nvidia Ion 2-equipped Mini-TOP uses older DDR2 RAM, it has the advantage of 512 MB of DDR3 exclusively dedicated to its graphics chipset, while the 2 GB of DDR3 in the AMD E-350/Radeon 6310-equipped Zbox has to share RAM between the system and graphics.
Here are the test-system particulars:
|Jetway Mini-TOP
|Zotac ZBOX AD03BR-PLUS
|CPU
|Intel Atom D5251.8 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L3 Cache
|AMD E-3501.6 GHz, 800 MHz FSB, 1 MB L2 Cache
|Networking
|Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros 802.11 b/g/n PCIe card (WiFi)
|Realtek RTL8111DL Gigabit Network Adapter (LAN)Atheros AR9285 (WiFi)
|Memory
|Hyundai PC2-64001 x 2048 MB, 332 MHz, CL 5-5-5-15-1T (single-channel)
|Samsung PC3-107001 x 2048 MB, 1066 MHz, CL 9-9-9-24-1T (single-channel)
|Graphics
|Nvidia Ion 2 (Integrated)
|Radeon HD 6310 492 MHz (Integrated)
|Sound
|Analog:C-Media CM108AH HDMI:Nvidia LPCM digital audio
|Analog & Optical:Realtek ALC888 HDMI:AMD High Definition Audio Device
|Hard Drive
|250 GB SamsungSpinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|250 GB Samsung Spinpoint 5400 250 GB, 5400 RPM, 8 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|Channel Well Tech KPA-060F 12 V, 5 A, External AC adapter
|Delta Electronics ADP-90CD 19 V, 4.74 A, External AC adapter
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Benchmark Configuration
|StarCraft 2
|Version: 2.1.2.2105, Low Settings, Medium Textures,Tom's Hardware Guide Benchmark v2
|H.A.W.X. 2
|DirectX 9, lowest Settings, in-game benchmark
|F1 2010
|Version 1.1.1.129, DirectX 11, in-game benchmark Ultra-Low Detail Settings, 4x AA
|Bulletstorm
|Lowest Settings, Medium Textures, FRAPS benchmark tool
|Aliens vs. Predator
|Version 1.0.0.0, Aliens vs. Predator DirectX 11 benchmark Default Settings, No AA, 16x AF
|Left 4 Dead 2
|Lowest settings, model/texture level to medium, multicore rendering enabled
|Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Lowest Settings, Fraps benchmark tool
|Just Cause 2
|Version 1.0.0.2, DirectX 10, Concrete Jungle Benchmark Lowest Details
|Metro 2033
|Version 1.0.0.1, DirectX 11, benchmark tool, High Quality, Lowest Settings
|Lord of the Rings Online
|low settings, medium draw distance, medium animation smoothness, and distant impostors enabled.
|Star Trek: Armada 2
|Highest Settings, Fraps benchmark tool
|H.A.W.X.
|DirectX 9, lowest Settings, in-game benchmark
|Burnout Paradise
|Lowest Settings, Fraps benchmark tool
|Unreal Tournament 3
|Post processing: Vivid, texture detail 3, frame rate smoothing, dynamic lights, bloom and depth of field, distortion, tree leaves, and tree fronds enabledcharacter model level of detail: HighestEffects level of detail: 1/3, in-game benchmark
|Fallout 3
|Low Settings, Fraps benchmark tool
It's Pointless To Compare Them...
Urban Terror (my favorite one), Open Arena, Alien Arena? Or at least Quake live?
Cause it's ridiculous to test all those latest shooters on such low end machines...
Good review; was kinda wishing for the HL2:LC or some previous-gen UT titles though. :)
But seriously, the ION seems to be bottlenecked by the cpu.