AMD Radeon R9 285 Review: Tonga and GCN Update 3.0

Thief and Arma 3 Results
Thief doesn't suffer from Mantle's high memory requirement in Battlefield 4, showcasing gains with AMD's API across all Radeon cards with a single exception: the Radeon R9 285. AMD's new card actually shows a performance deficit with Mantle enabled. It looks like the new Tonga driver needs some work to accommodate the new product.
As for frame time variance, there is definitely some latency with this engine. It is mostly within acceptable limits with the exception of the GeForce GTX 660, a card that demonstrates significant spikes above 15 milliseconds.
Next up is ARMA 3, a game that slightly favors the Radeon R9 285's architectural improvements and color compression over the Radeon R9 280's brute force approach. It is interesting to see the frame time latency results, with the GeForce cards suffering consistently higher average and 75th percentile numbers, while the Radeon R9 285 and 270X have the highest 95th percentile spikes.
Good to see AMD have tackled the noise and temperature issues that have plagued it's previous 28nm cards as well but it's a bit late in the day given that 20nm shouldn't be to far off now.
Also, on the last page, you guys wrote R7 270X instead of R9, and in the chart it says "Relative to Radeon HD 7950 Boost". Oh, and in the Pros section, it says the 285 has R9 260 like performance?
Thanks for the proofread, fixing it now! :)
I prefer get a r9 280 and downclock get same results. I can't see the point of this heat on graphics. maybe drivers. OR THIS IS HAWAII XT! Too much Heat!
Last time i see that Heat 290x tests. lol!
But in fact, the memory interface was cut by a third (384 bit -> 256 bit), not half.
Good point, fixed! Thx.