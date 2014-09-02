Trending

AMD Radeon R9 285 Review: Tonga and GCN Update 3.0

On paper, the new Tonga-based R9 285 looks to be slightly slower than the R9 280 it is intended to replace, but there's more than meets the eye.

Grid Autosport and Assassin's Creed IV Results

Grid Autosport is a new addition to our benchmark suite, and the Radeon R9 285 virtually ties the Radeon R9 280 in this game engine. There are small frame time latency spikes of 5 milliseconds consistently throughout the benchmark, but it doesn't manifest in any skippy performance we could notice in this well-coded title.

Assassin's Creed IV delivers the big surprise in our benchmark suite, with the Radeon R9 285 surpassing the high-end Radeon R9 280X. We took this benchmark multiple times to make sure what we we're seeing isn't a glitch. Assassin's Creed IV is known to make heavy use of tessellation, and we can conclude that the extra geometry units in the new Tonga GPU are earning their pay when it comes to this visually demanding title. As for frame time variance, there's very little to report with exemplary low lag across all the cards we tested.

AMD Radeon R9 285

AMD Radeon R9 285 Compact

  • m32 02 September 2014 12:34
    I wanted to see the GPU die and OCing results. :(
  • JeanLuc 02 September 2014 12:35
    The idle power consumption numbers are odd, the previous generation cards use less then at idle didn't they? Not that 15 watts is going to break anyone's bank account but its strange nether the less.

    Good to see AMD have tackled the noise and temperature issues that have plagued it's previous 28nm cards as well but it's a bit late in the day given that 20nm shouldn't be to far off now.
  • chaospower 02 September 2014 12:35
    TL;DR Pay more to get the same performance in a more power efficient form.
  • gear999 02 September 2014 12:35
    Really nice article guys. I'm impressed by how the 285 actually was able to keep up with the 280. And I'm shocked by the fact that The $250 Nvidia card loses to a $170 AMD card. Thank god I bought a GTX 770 :P

    Also, on the last page, you guys wrote R7 270X instead of R9, and in the chart it says "Relative to Radeon HD 7950 Boost". Oh, and in the Pros section, it says the 285 has R9 260 like performance?

    Thanks for the proofread, fixing it now! :)
  • Mike Stewart 02 September 2014 12:37
    wow ! at 250$ it actually is a better card even than 280X !! and it was meant for 760....but as it shows here even a 270X is a WAY better card than 760....
  • tomfreak 02 September 2014 12:38
    Had the tonga 285 come with a 6GHz/7Ghz GDDR5 & 4GB VRAM, the result will be a lot different. Whats with AMD putting on a 5500 memory? facepalm.jpg
  • srap 02 September 2014 12:41
    While this is really a third GCN iteration, showing it as a version number of 3.0 (as in: "Tonga and GCN Update 3.0") makes no sense for me.
  • Amdlova 02 September 2014 12:41
    some one write this with a .45 acp on the head. I see some error on numbers models etc...
    I prefer get a r9 280 and downclock get same results. I can't see the point of this heat on graphics. maybe drivers. OR THIS IS HAWAII XT! Too much Heat!
  • Amdlova 02 September 2014 12:44
    I wanted to see the GPU die and OCing results. :(
    I think the guys see if they hit the OC the room Will burn! maybe a problem with drivers.
    Last time i see that Heat 290x tests. lol!
  • Gillerer 02 September 2014 13:02
    On the first page, it says "Improvements are always welcome but with the memory interface cut in half compared to the Radeon R9 280,...".

    But in fact, the memory interface was cut by a third (384 bit -> 256 bit), not half.

    Good point, fixed! Thx.
