AMD Radeon R9 285 Review: Tonga and GCN Update 3.0

Grid Autosport and Assassin's Creed IV Results

Grid Autosport is a new addition to our benchmark suite, and the Radeon R9 285 virtually ties the Radeon R9 280 in this game engine. There are small frame time latency spikes of 5 milliseconds consistently throughout the benchmark, but it doesn't manifest in any skippy performance we could notice in this well-coded title.

Assassin's Creed IV delivers the big surprise in our benchmark suite, with the Radeon R9 285 surpassing the high-end Radeon R9 280X. We took this benchmark multiple times to make sure what we we're seeing isn't a glitch. Assassin's Creed IV is known to make heavy use of tessellation, and we can conclude that the extra geometry units in the new Tonga GPU are earning their pay when it comes to this visually demanding title. As for frame time variance, there's very little to report with exemplary low lag across all the cards we tested.

