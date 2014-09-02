AMD Radeon R9 285 Review: Tonga and GCN Update 3.0

Watch Dogs and Far Cry 3 Results
Now for Watch Dogs, and another sterling example of the Radeon R9 285 keeping up with the Radeon R9 280. There's not much else to say here except there are some significant frame time variance spikes across all cards, and this game isn't particularly smooth when travelling the highway at high speeds into new areas that probably cause a lot of map loading on-the-fly.
Finally, let's consider Far Cry 3. We suspect this game engine doesn't give the Radeon R9 285 a lot of room to make use of lossless color compression, as the Radeon R9 280 bests it here. That might make sense considering the detailed gradients on the lush foliage. Regardless, the Radeon R9 285 doesn't do badly here, either, tying with the GeForce GTX 760. As for frame time variance, this game displays spikes at various points in the game regardless of graphics hardware.
Good to see AMD have tackled the noise and temperature issues that have plagued it's previous 28nm cards as well but it's a bit late in the day given that 20nm shouldn't be to far off now.
Also, on the last page, you guys wrote R7 270X instead of R9, and in the chart it says "Relative to Radeon HD 7950 Boost". Oh, and in the Pros section, it says the 285 has R9 260 like performance?
Thanks for the proofread, fixing it now! :)
I prefer get a r9 280 and downclock get same results. I can't see the point of this heat on graphics. maybe drivers. OR THIS IS HAWAII XT! Too much Heat!
Last time i see that Heat 290x tests. lol!
But in fact, the memory interface was cut by a third (384 bit -> 256 bit), not half.
Good point, fixed! Thx.