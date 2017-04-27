AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)
In contrast, Doom is graphics-bound, even using the Low quality settings.
Intel’s HD Graphics 530, with its 24 execution units and 1150 MHz peak clock rate, is consequently a mess at 1920x1080. Even the higher-end GT3e configuration with 64MB of eDRAM wouldn’t catch the Radeons.
The Radeon RX 550 is slowest of the three AMD cards we tested, which isn’t a huge surprise given its Stream processor and texture unit deficit. Still, we measure playable frame rates at Doom’s lowest-quality settings.
If you’re serious about first-person shooters like Doom, though, consider a step up. Not only does the Low preset do this game a serious disservice, but even at $95, a Radeon RX 460 gives you more performance per dollar than the new RX 550.
This is an 85$ GPU, competing with more the likes of a GT 740. So don't expect good details at such a low price point. $30 GPUs are worse than IGPUs BTW.
However, you can still find GTX 750s and 750 tis used for the price of a 550 and it performs much better.
Its hard to buy a card that you know can't keep up with the consoles. What happens when a big game comes out and you don't have the horse power to actually play it? The 460 and 560 can keep up, but the 550 might he left behind.
Save your pennies for another couple weeks and buy something better, its worth the wait
On a side note, images finally load correctly using Firefox on Android.
That's the value proposition that should be explored. the A10 w. integrated, or the 550 discreet.
Keep in mind that out of that $80 MSRP, there is a ~60% distributor and retailer markup on the manufacturer's own price, so the manufacturer itself only sees ~$50 of it to cover DRAM, GPU chip, PCB, support components, HSF, assembly, testing, packaging, R&D, marketing, gross profit margin, etc. In other words, manufacturers barely break even on those and don't want you to buy them unless your choice boils down to either that or nothing. They'd much prefer that you buy the RX560 for $20-30 more which translates to $10-20 more gross profit for the manufacturer.
Who are you going to get an alternative sub-$100 GPU from? Nvidia has bailed out of that market altogether to focus on $150+ (launch-time MSRP) GPUs.