AMD Radeon RX 550 2GB Review

Doom (Vulkan)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

In contrast, Doom is graphics-bound, even using the Low quality settings.

Intel’s HD Graphics 530, with its 24 execution units and 1150 MHz peak clock rate, is consequently a mess at 1920x1080. Even the higher-end GT3e configuration with 64MB of eDRAM wouldn’t catch the Radeons.

The Radeon RX 550 is slowest of the three AMD cards we tested, which isn’t a huge surprise given its Stream processor and texture unit deficit. Still, we measure playable frame rates at Doom’s lowest-quality settings.

If you’re serious about first-person shooters like Doom, though, consider a step up. Not only does the Low preset do this game a serious disservice, but even at $95, a Radeon RX 460 gives you more performance per dollar than the new RX 550.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content