AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Power Consumption
The power consumption we see during our gaming loop corresponds almost exactly to Asus' 100W power limit. Meanwhile, a stress test pushes the card just beyond that threshold.
Separately, it's great to see that AMD managed to reduce idle power consumption significantly with its new drivers.
Voltages corresponding to our two benchmark scenarios at stock settings are charted in the graph above.
Motherboard Slot Utilization
The observed maximum of 4.2A in our gaming and stress tests falls well below the 5.5A ceiling defined by the PCI-SIG's specifications.
Detailed Graphs: Power Consumption & Current
To better illustrate our findings, we're charting them out in more detailed curves for the enthusiasts who enjoy poring over data.
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.