AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Power Consumption

The power consumption we see during our gaming loop corresponds almost exactly to Asus' 100W power limit. Meanwhile, a stress test pushes the card just beyond that threshold.

Separately, it's great to see that AMD managed to reduce idle power consumption significantly with its new drivers.

Voltages corresponding to our two benchmark scenarios at stock settings are charted in the graph above.

Motherboard Slot Utilization

The observed maximum of 4.2A in our gaming and stress tests falls well below the 5.5A ceiling defined by the PCI-SIG's specifications.

Detailed Graphs: Power Consumption & Current

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

To better illustrate our findings, we're charting them out in more detailed curves for the enthusiasts who enjoy poring over data.



