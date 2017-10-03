AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Battlefield 1 (DirectX 12)
The RX 560’s advantage over Radeon RX 460 grows to just over 7% in our 80-second Battlefield 1 test sequence. That’s enough of a boost to put AMD ahead of GeForce GTX 1050…technically. In reality, the competing cards are nearly indistinguishable in a look at frame rate over time.
Clearly, AMD’s Radeon RX 570 has plenty of room to breathe at these settings. You’d be fine enabling Battlefield’s High quality preset. But whereas Radeon RX 560 starts in the $120 to $130 (£100-£120) range, the RX 570 sells for roughly $260 and quickly gets more expensive from there. We’re a long way from the sub-$200 (£180) prices AMD started with. As a result, our Best Graphics recommendations hit GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and 1060 6GB, and skip right over the top Polaris options.
Radeon RX 550 struggles under Battlefield’s Medium preset, making the RX 560 a practical floor for 1920x1080.
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.