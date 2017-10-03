AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DirectX 12)

Radeon RX 560 is undoubtedly faster than its predecessor in Rise of the Tomb Raider, but only by about 5%. Clearly, piling on an additional 128 Stream processors and eight texture units doesn’t result in the kind of scaling we’ve seen in other games, even though we might expect two extra CUs to have a bigger impact.

After all, Radeon RX 560 has the same SE count, ROP count, and memory bandwidth as RX 550. But it only beats that configuration by 52% using 2x the Compute Units at higher clock rates. The RX 570 pushes average frame rates up 78% more by doubling the Shader Engine, Compute Unit, ROP count, and memory bandwidth.

AMD’s less than perfect scaling opens the door for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 2GB to best the RX 560 (on paper—again, they basically tie). The GTX 1050 Ti builds from there, averaging 15%-higher frame rates than Radeon RX 560.



