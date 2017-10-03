AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB Review: 1080p Gaming On The Cheap

Rise of the Tomb Raider (DirectX 12)
Radeon RX 560 is undoubtedly faster than its predecessor in Rise of the Tomb Raider, but only by about 5%. Clearly, piling on an additional 128 Stream processors and eight texture units doesn’t result in the kind of scaling we’ve seen in other games, even though we might expect two extra CUs to have a bigger impact.
After all, Radeon RX 560 has the same SE count, ROP count, and memory bandwidth as RX 550. But it only beats that configuration by 52% using 2x the Compute Units at higher clock rates. The RX 570 pushes average frame rates up 78% more by doubling the Shader Engine, Compute Unit, ROP count, and memory bandwidth.
AMD’s less than perfect scaling opens the door for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1050 2GB to best the RX 560 (on paper—again, they basically tie). The GTX 1050 Ti builds from there, averaging 15%-higher frame rates than Radeon RX 560.
I meant this card since it’s 1050 ti price while offering 1050 performance.
Is that why you waited almost half a year to review the card? :3
Did you read the review?
At the beginning of the conclusion:
The minimal arch (even with the extra CUs) can't use 4GB for gaming like the big brother 570. The 2GB RX 560 even trades blows with its 4GB twin, along with the 2GB GTX 1050, at the $110-$120 price point for the gamer bunch.
Leave the RX 560 4GB for the "Entrepreneurial Capitalist" crowd ...
Also, I wish the RX 560 came in a low-profile version, like the RX 460 did (and the GTX 1050 Ti does). This excludes it from certain applications. It's the most raw compute available at that price & power dissipation.
Whatever Amd is doing with their architecture and leadership in the GPU division needs to change. I can't even think of a time 2 years ago and before where nvidia ever offered a better value.