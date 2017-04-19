AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Noise
Asus’ decision to substitute surface area for more airflow comes back to bite the company during our acoustic measurements. The Strix RX 570 OC's noise level is reasonable during gaming workloads, but it gets loud when we hit it with a more demanding task.
During our stress test in a closed PC case, the fans settle at 80 percent of their maximum speed. You'll want a good pair of closed headphones to drown out the sound.
Asus' Strix RX 570 OC generates 41.3 dB(A) during our gaming loop. The noise covers a broad range of frequencies, but the primary sound is a whooshing noise corresponding to air movement. The fan bearings and motors contribute some low-frequency noise as well.
Meanwhile, the stress test’s 44.7 dB(A) is too loud for comfort.
Asus prioritized cost over cooling performance when it designed the Strix RX 570 OC, and our testing reflects this. There are definitely thermal solutions capable of better performance and less noise. But do they make sense on a mainstream card like Radeon RX 570? It'll take a round-up to find out.
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.