AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Civilization VI (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

As we saw in our Radeon RX 580 8GB review, Civilization VI appears to favor Nvidia’s cards. The Radeon RX 570 does serve up ~10% higher average frame rates compared to AMD’s Radeon RX 480, though.

This isn’t a first-person shooter—all of these cards are fast enough for Civilization’s most demanding graphics settings at 1920x1080.

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Although we know Radeon RX 570 wasn’t designed for 2560x1440 with maxed-out graphics settings, Civilization VI makes three games in a row that prove playable on Asus’ new ROG Strix at this resolution. The Asus card even matches our overclocked Radeon RX 480.

For those of you keeping score between the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 1050 Ti 4GB, this game doesn’t nudge up against any of the 1060’s weaknesses. Meanwhile, the 1050 Ti struggles to keep its average frame rate above 30.



