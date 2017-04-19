AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Civilization VI (DirectX 12): 1920x1080 Results
As we saw in our Radeon RX 580 8GB review, Civilization VI appears to favor Nvidia’s cards. The Radeon RX 570 does serve up ~10% higher average frame rates compared to AMD’s Radeon RX 480, though.
This isn’t a first-person shooter—all of these cards are fast enough for Civilization’s most demanding graphics settings at 1920x1080.
2560x1440 Results
Although we know Radeon RX 570 wasn’t designed for 2560x1440 with maxed-out graphics settings, Civilization VI makes three games in a row that prove playable on Asus’ new ROG Strix at this resolution. The Asus card even matches our overclocked Radeon RX 480.
For those of you keeping score between the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB and 1050 Ti 4GB, this game doesn’t nudge up against any of the 1060’s weaknesses. Meanwhile, the 1050 Ti struggles to keep its average frame rate above 30.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.