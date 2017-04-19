AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Doom (Vulkan): 1920x1080 Results
Doom, on the other hand, brutalizes the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060; even at 1920x1080 it only achieves 60% of the 1050 Ti’s frame rate.
Meanwhile, AMD’s new Radeon RX 570 averages more than 120 FPS, about 6% higher than the Radeon RX 470. In fact, the Asus card is fast enough to rival Nvidia’s 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 using the game’s Ultra Overall Quality setting.
2560x1440 Results
The Radeon RX 570 is still about 6% faster than RX 470 in Doom at 2560x1440. And again, a minimum frame rate of 68 is perfectly ample for fast-paced fun at a resolution we weren’t sure if the RX 570 could handle.
No such luck for the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, which lands in last place behind Nvidia’s 1050 Ti.
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Yet the exact same issue exists for the uninformed between the same gen GTX 1060 models (3GB and 6GB) which also differ in the available functioning parts of the GPU... There wasn't a big deal made about that, yet there seems to be with the Radeons.
Uhh that's not quite the same. I get that you red hat might be on a little tight but RX570 and RX580 sound like a completely new gen card. Not a slightly overclocked RX470 and RX480. I was excited until I read into the actual specs.
Thanks for your efforts Igor, we appreciate it. :-)
see http://navoshta.com/cpu-vs-gpu/
According to amazon specs, g2.2xlarge does offer a gtx680/gtx770GPU, so , as you can see, speed increase is amazing !
Besides, i'd like a good gaming card .
(Sorry, closed systems like that are a pet peeve of mine.)
And in terms of CPUs, I'd like to see what budget Ryzen chips AMD can come up with before I pull the trigger. i3s don't have the core count, so AMD's already ahead, but their budget lineup is getting a bit long in the tooth right now.
Really, it's just not a compelling time to buy just about anything right now.