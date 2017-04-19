AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB Review

Doom (Vulkan): 1920x1080 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Doom, on the other hand, brutalizes the 3GB GeForce GTX 1060; even at 1920x1080 it only achieves 60% of the 1050 Ti’s frame rate.

Meanwhile, AMD’s new Radeon RX 570 averages more than 120 FPS, about 6% higher than the Radeon RX 470. In fact, the Asus card is fast enough to rival Nvidia’s 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 using the game’s Ultra Overall Quality setting.

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The Radeon RX 570 is still about 6% faster than RX 470 in Doom at 2560x1440. And again, a minimum frame rate of 68 is perfectly ample for fast-paced fun at a resolution we weren’t sure if the RX 570 could handle.

No such luck for the GeForce GTX 1060 3GB, which lands in last place behind Nvidia’s 1050 Ti.



