Radeon RX 590 Review: AMD’s First 12nm GPU Hits 225W

How We Tested the Radeon RX 590 and Ashes of the Singularity

Although we’re in the process of building up an Intel Core i7-8086K-based platform for high-end graphics card testing, the Radeon RX 590’s mainstream gaming status convinced us to let the old Intel Core i7-7700K at 4.2 GHz on the MSI Z170A Gaming M7 motherboard ride once more. The processor is complemented by G.Skill’s F4-3000C15Q-16GRR memory kit. Crucial’s MX200 SSD remains, joined by a 1.4TB Intel DC P3700 loaded down with games.

As far as competition goes, the Radeon RX 590 is preceded by AMD’s Radeon RX 580 (8GB) and AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB, so we test both of those models. Radeon RX Vega 56 is the next-fastest card from AMD, so we logically include it as well. The Radeon RX 580 already traded blows with Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 6GB, so that board, along with GeForce GTX 1070 8GB make it into the test pool, too.

AMD didn’t create its own reference version of the Radeon RX 580 or 570, and it doesn’t have a reference Radeon RX 590 either. In their place, we’re forced to use Asus’ ROG Strix RX570 04G Gaming, Sapphire’s Nitro+ Radeon RX 580 8G and XFX’s Radeon RX 590 Fatboy 8GB OC+. The Radeon RX Vega 56 is AMD’s own design with a centrifugal fan, and the GeForce GTX 1060/1070 are both Founders Edition cards. Whenever possible, we use reference designs to avoid the varying shades of overclocking applied to partner cards. In this case, however, we have to fold in a few samples we wouldn’t normally include.

Our benchmark selection now includes Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation, Battlefield 1, Destiny 2, Far Cry 5, Grand Theft Auto V, Metro: Last Light Redux, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Tom Clancy’s The Division, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, The Witcher 3, Wolfenstein II, and World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth.

The testing methodology we're using comes from PresentMon: Performance In DirectX, OpenGL, And Vulkan. In short, these games are evaluated using a combination of OCAT and our own in-house GUI for PresentMon, with logging via GPU-Z.

All of the numbers you see in today’s piece are fresh, using updated drivers. For Nvidia, we’re using build 416.81 for GeForce GTX 1060 6GB and 1070 8GB. AMD’s Radeon RX 570 4GB and 580 8GB utilize Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.11.1, while the 590 8GB requires a special press build.

Ashes of the Singularity (DX12): 1920x1080 Results

Ashes of the Singularity (DX12): 2560x1440 Results

