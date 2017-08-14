AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (DirectX 11)

2560x1440 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

GeForce GTX 1080’s advantage in Ghost Recon is about 8%, though both cards are playable.

We deliberately avoid this game’s highest quality preset, which enables Nvidia’s Turf Effects feature and hammers performance pretty hard.

3840x1260 Results

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Nvidia’s advantage over Radeon RX Vega 64 at 3840x2160 shrinks to 5%. However, neither card offers a consistently smooth experience at Very High details. Even the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and Titan Xp average fewer than 60 FPS.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content