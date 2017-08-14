AMD Radeon Vega RX 64 8GB Review

Tom Clancy’s The Division (DirectX 12)

2560x1440 Results

During its Vega 64 architecture announcement, AMD cited The Division as an example of how asynchronous compute benefits its architecture. According to company representatives, switching to the game’s DirectX 12 renderer facilitates a 13% boost, presumably due to improved utilization.

Incidentally, Radeon RX Vega 64 leads the GeForce GTX 1080 by almost 13% at 2560x1440 using The Division’s Ultra quality preset. It’s even able to maintain higher frame rates through the benchmark’s most taxing passage.

3840x2160 Results

Don’t let that minimum frame rate dissuade you; Radeon RX Vega 64 spends most of its time above 40 FPS through our 90-second test. One short sequence toward the end drives all of the cards into an isolated dip, but they quickly recover.

Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is about 20% faster in this scenario. However, it costs 40% more. So when you're talking about performance per dollar, AMD and its GCN architecture fare well.



