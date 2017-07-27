AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in Ryzen's side due to architectural eccentricities. Recent game patches have cleared up most of the inexplicable anomalies, thankfully.

The Ryzen 3 1300X competes readily with Intel's Core i3-7100 but lags the -7300 by a decent margin. Surprisingly, Ryzen 5 1400 shows up at the bottom of our chart, and a stock 1300X even outperforms the 1500X. Both Ryzen 5 processors feature the same basic design. However, they feature SMT, perhaps suggesting that Rise of the Tomb Raider isn't too fond of AMD's specific implementation.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

That large frame time spike in the benchmark's early section is a scene transition. The Pentiums and AMD's Ryzen 5 1400 suffer most during this passage, and we indeed observed severe hitching with those processors during every test run.

This section of the game clearly favors Intel's processors, which all lead AMD's line-up.

Ryzen 5 1400 performs poorly (again), and even overclocking does little to improve its standing against the rest of the field. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 3 1300X struggles the least during the scene transition. Physical cores win again.



