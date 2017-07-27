Trending

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X Review

By ,

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in Ryzen's side due to architectural eccentricities. Recent game patches have cleared up most of the inexplicable anomalies, thankfully.

The Ryzen 3 1300X competes readily with Intel's Core i3-7100 but lags the -7300 by a decent margin. Surprisingly, Ryzen 5 1400 shows up at the bottom of our chart, and a stock 1300X even outperforms the 1500X. Both Ryzen 5 processors feature the same basic design. However, they feature SMT, perhaps suggesting that Rise of the Tomb Raider isn't too fond of AMD's specific implementation.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

That large frame time spike in the benchmark's early section is a scene transition. The Pentiums and AMD's Ryzen 5 1400 suffer most during this passage, and we indeed observed severe hitching with those processors during every test run.

This section of the game clearly favors Intel's processors, which all lead AMD's line-up.

Ryzen 5 1400 performs poorly (again), and even overclocking does little to improve its standing against the rest of the field. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 3 1300X struggles the least during the scene transition. Physical cores win again.


108 Comments Comment from the forums
  • yankeeDDL 27 July 2017 13:18
    Wow.
    I don't remember when it was last time when we saw a review where, practically, in every chart AMD was at the top, and Intel at the bottom. It is refreshing really. Hopefully this will drive Intel to cleanup the mess it created in 5+ years of unchallenged leadership, and get its acts in order.

    I'm enjoying the moment though. With my Ryzen 5 1600 :)
  • blackmagnum 27 July 2017 13:23
    This is the product segment my slim wallet has been waiting for. I just hope that Intel will fight back with a price war. Now bring in the Ryzen+IGP for office gaming!
  • SS_1__ 27 July 2017 13:38
    The only mainstream chips Intel makes worth buying are the G4560 and 7700k, AMD has the rest of the product stack.
  • mjslakeridge 27 July 2017 14:03
    The thing I found interesting from the review is that the disabled cores still receive power (second to last page of the review). Now we just need to figure out how to enable the "hidden" cores!
  • bloodroses 27 July 2017 14:19
    While I wasn't impressed with the Ryzen 5, their 7 and 3 are really putting the hurt on Intel. Good job AMD for getting back into the race. :) Let's hope they can do the same against Nvidia so true competition will finally be back.
  • InvalidError 27 July 2017 14:28
    19988753 said:
    Hopefully this will drive Intel to cleanup the mess it created in 5+ years of unchallenged leadership, and get its acts in order.
    There isn't a whole lot that Intel can do about it other than drop prices for a given amount of cores and threads, though you can expect Intel to hold on to premium pricing for its IPC, clock frequency and lower power advantages.

    What I'm really curious to see for the mainstream/office segment is the Ryzen-Vega APUs.
  • madmatt30 27 July 2017 14:33
    Amd are just absolutely smashing it this year.
    Which is a great great thing after Intel's dominance & stranglehold for the last 6 years.

    Intel price war ??
    No that's not going to happen if it hasn't already ,they're way too arrogant to ever do that.
  • ajac09 27 July 2017 14:35
    OH YEAH!!! AMD AMD AMD!
  • redgarl 27 July 2017 14:40
    One of the best CPU of the year with the 1600x. I still take my 1700x over them, but if you are under budget, there is no questions.

    Too bad their Vega card seems like another Fury. I sold my stock and wait for the first benches before rebuying it. Also, indication is that RX will cost 600-650$ and barely beating a 1080 GTX. However Vega core are going to be incridilbe with AMD APU on the laptop segment. Nvidia MXM cards are going to be a bad investment and cost a fortune while everything will be on the same chip for AMD.
  • dudmont 27 July 2017 14:51
    If AMD wants to grab business/oem market, they should come out with a very low end graphics card, something that costs 40$(preferably 20$) or less, that they could bundle with these Ryzen 3s and sell as a one stop solution. So long as it performed similarly to intels IGPs, and the price was competitive, their performance advantage would give them a shot at stealing sales. For them to really get market share, which is where these Ryzen 3s sit, they need to be able to offer something to more than just gamers on a budget.
