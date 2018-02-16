The AMD Ryzen 3 2200G Review: Vega Barrels Into Budget Gaming

Rendering
Ryzen 3 2200G effectively ties the Ryzen 3 1300X in Cinebench's single-core test, and then carves out a slight lead in the multi-core metric.
Meanwhile, Intel's Pentium G4620 trails in the parallelized workload. But strong per-core performance gives the little Pentium an advantage in lightly-threaded tasks; it even beats a stock Ryzen 5 2400G in the single-core benchmark. These same observations carry over to the other benchmarks, too.
Ryzen 5 2400G's SMT technology allows it to dominate the Ryzen 3 2200G in threaded workloads, while the 2200G maintains a lead over Ryzen 3 1300X in most of those same tests. These benchmarks are driven by host processing, so the 2200G's available power is dedicated to the Zen cores, facilitating the newer chip's win.
Encoding & Compression
AMD's Ryzen 3 2200G matches the Ryzen 3 1300X in compression and decompression workloads, again indicating that its execution cores (and single CCX configuration) are far more potent when the graphics engine is idle.
The Pentium G4620 struggles mightily through this round of testing due to its dual-core design.
We also provide results from y-cruncher, a single- and multi-threaded program that computes Pi using AVX instructions. We tested with version 0.7.3.9474, which includes Ryzen optimizations. Coffee Lake-based processors lead the single-threaded tests convincingly, while AMD's Raven Ridge processors are naturally more competitive in the threaded workload.
MORE: Best Cheap CPUs
MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy
MORE: All CPUs Content
There, so you guys stop saying the G4560 is better.
Would you really suggest the Ryzen 3 2200g or the Ryzen 5 2400g to someone over a G4560 and a 1050 (200 quid!)? Heck, take the AMD 1200 and the 1050, doesn't matter, I couldn't suggest gaming at low 720p to anyone, we are talking 90 quid, 140 quid, or 200 quid here. If you can't pony up 200 quid, just wait longer.
And at this price point, who is even considering upgrading CPUs in short order?
US pricing is far different apparently. The cheapest 1050, on pcpartpicker, is $154.98.
The G4560 is a great chip, but is on a dead platform, and hyperthreading can only do so much.
@$99, the 2200g gets you in the door, for low budget gaming, and has enough horsepower to handle a midrange graphics card, once GPU prices get back to normal. Ram price difference isn't much different between the slower and higher clocked models, 3200 and lower. Also you have ability to go up to a higher cored Ryzen 5 or 7, if the need arises. Also current AM4 boards are supposed to be compatible with Ryzen II, with a bios update. With the Pentium G, you are stuck with a 7700k at best, and most likely will have a board that cannot even overclock it. A decently priced B350, on the other hand, can overclock.
AMD has the low end locked in, for now. Once coffee lake Pentiums and we get non Z chipset boards, the tables will probably turn, to some degree. That is the beauty of competition though, and that is a good thing.
Cryptomining enthusiasts non-withstanding
The 2400G is 10 (single core) to 120 (multicore) percent faster as a CPU after a mild OC. It costs $275 for a G4560 and a GTX 1050 in Canada, much more than $210 for the Ryzen 2400G, which almost has GTX 1050 level graphics as it easily outperforms the gt 1030.
As for the 2200G, an extra $30 gets you a modern motherboard platform, a better cooler, more multi core performance, and easy upgrade-ability. Kind of funny criticizing it's lack of 1080p chops, when everything works perfectly at 900p. (Can't even play Overwatch at 360p properly with Intel integrated graphics).