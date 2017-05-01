AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

Shadow of Mordor & Project CARS

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor appears mostly graphics-bound, so there isn't much difference between the various host processors.

AMD's Ryzen 5 1500X responds well to overclocking, which helps propel it from the bottom of our chart to third from the top. As a percentage, though, the improvement is only 3%.

That blue outcropping near the center of our frame time measurements represents the Ryzen 7 1700 suffering from increased variance during that portion of the scripted benchmark sequence.

Project CARS

Project CARS responds most readily to high clock rates and IPC throughput. After observing the 1500X's decent results in other games, we're surprised it doesn't fare better in this title.



The 1500X does manage to outpace AMD's Ryzen 7 1700, but even a bit of tuning does little to increase its standing against the other processors.





