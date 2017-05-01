AMD Ryzen 5 1500X CPU Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Division

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is the perfect example of a game that doesn't efficiently utilize Ryzen's on-die resources. If there's one game in our suite that could really use a round of optimization for AMD's architecture, this is it. Even at their best, the Ryzen processors trail Intel's offerings by 33 FPS. We also recorded significant frame time variance from Ryzen during the test's latter half. Then again, Intel's Core i5-7400 and -7500 encounter their fair share of inconsistent performance, as well.

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division is also fairly graphics-bound, so it doesn't show much variation between host processors.

AMD's stock Ryzen 5 1500X trails the pack in average frame rate, though its minimum is higher than Intel's Core i5-7400 and -7500 (and surprisingly, the stock Core i5-7600K).

We expected to see more consistent performance, given the higher minimum frame rates we observed. However, Ryzen 5 1500X suffers extensive variance during the test's opening seconds, which the other CPUs don't encounter. This trend persists, even after we overclock the 1500X, and manifests as noticeable stuttering during the run.



