AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Division

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Ryzen processors endure a massive performance deficit under Rise of the Tomb Raider and DX12, so we're switching to DX11 to see how the picture changes.

Intel's processors still enjoy a healthy lead, despite our different API settings. Rise of the Tomb Raider could be a good candidate for a Ryzen-optimized patch. Alternately, if Nvidia's graphics driver is negatively affecting performance under DX12, pairing Ryzen with a capable AMD graphics card (Radeon RX Vega, anyone?) could be what equalizes performance between CPU vendors.

Tom Clancy's The Division

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Tom Clancy's The Division is fairly graphics-bound, so, outside of minimum frame rates, it doesn't show much variation between host processors. As we've noted in the past, the Ryzen 5 1500X suffers a distressing drop in performance during the opening section of the scene, which is visible as severe stuttering.



