AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Review: Efficient And Affordable

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale as well as some of our other benchmarks, and it certainly isn't as sensitive to IPC throughput and clock rate as Shadow of Mordor. This serves as a reminder that most games respond better to faster graphics cards. CPUs don't play as large of a role in determining game performance.

As we can see, though, slower processors can bottleneck graphics cards if the combination isn't balanced well. Ryzen 5 1600 found a spot at the bottom of our results, while AMD's newer Ryzen 5 2600 demonstrated a nice little step up in the benchmark results.



Project CARS 2

Ryzen 5 2600 offers impressive performance, given its $200 price point. But it couldn't quite catch Intel's Core i5-8400 in Project CARS 2, even after overclocking.



