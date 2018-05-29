AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU Review: Efficient And Affordable

Middle-earth: Shadow Of War
Middle-earth: Shadow of War doesn't scale as well as some of our other benchmarks, and it certainly isn't as sensitive to IPC throughput and clock rate as Shadow of Mordor. This serves as a reminder that most games respond better to faster graphics cards. CPUs don't play as large of a role in determining game performance.
As we can see, though, slower processors can bottleneck graphics cards if the combination isn't balanced well. Ryzen 5 1600 found a spot at the bottom of our results, while AMD's newer Ryzen 5 2600 demonstrated a nice little step up in the benchmark results.
Project CARS 2
Ryzen 5 2600 offers impressive performance, given its $200 price point. But it couldn't quite catch Intel's Core i5-8400 in Project CARS 2, even after overclocking.
It'd be nice to have one middle-of-the-road (in terms of GPU/CPU-boundness) game benchmarked in 1440p and 4k, too, as a sort of sanity check. If the differences diminish to rounding error territory, people looking to game in those resolutions with good settings might be better off getting a "good enough" CPU and putting all extra money towards the GPU.
Not only that, if there actually *was* a distinct advangage to getting the best IPC Intel mainstream processor for high-res, high-settings gaming, finding that out would be interesting.
On the flipside the last con "Only $20 cheaper than 95W Ryzen 5 2600X" does make a lot of sense.
For only $20 you get noticeably better performance with "you may even say because" a much better cooler.
Even if I was building a computer for my grandmother who only wanted to use it to do Facebook and free casino games, I'd still go with the 2600x
True, but between the 2600s I'd choose the X.