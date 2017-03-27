AMD Ryzen 7 1700X Review

Civilization VI AI & Graphics Test, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, GTA V

Civilization VI AI Test

Civilization VI's AI benchmark measures the amount of computational horsepower available to the system during a turn-based strategy gaming session.

The overclocked Ryzen processors nudge past Intel's Core i7-6900K, but can't catch Kaby Lake. While it's likely threaded, this metric clearly isn't able to utilize more than four cores.

Civilization VI Graphics Test

The Core i7-6900K rockets to the top of this chart, but Intel's Core i7-7700K achieves a better minimum frame rate. Remember that all of the Intel CPUs in our story also sport unlocked multipliers, and would benefit handsomely from overclocking as well.

The two overclocked Ryzen 7s enjoy quantifiable gains from the jump to 3.9 GHz. Our 1800X registers a 3.6% gain over its stock settings, and the 1700X scores a 6.5% performance increase. A stock Core i5-7600K can't carry over its top position from the AI Test, and instead lands under the stock Ryzen 7 1700X.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided provides rare respite for the Ryzen processors; they beat their Intel competition in convincing fashion during the game's benchmark. We asked Eidos for technical detail about the game engine's behavior and await more information.

The difference between Intel and AMD processors is obvious from their FPS result.

Although Ryzen appears graphics-bound, the two CPUs at 3.9 GHz do average higher frame rates than the stock configurations.

Grand Theft Auto V

We pushed the graphics settings as high as they'd go to characterize real-world gaming under Grand Theft Auto V with a high-end GPU. We measure performance during the F-16 flight sequence in the built-in benchmark. The constantly changing terrain of the expansive scene yields a solid and consistent benchmark.

The Core i7-7700K leads with a 91.1 FPS result, and the rest of the field scales down from there. Intel's i5-7600K also turns in a stellar performance, particularly in light of its budget-friendly price point. Although Ryzen 7 provides smooth-enough performance, it lags the competition by a quantifiable margin. Overclocking does clearly help, and the two CPUs at 3.9 GHz fare similarly.