AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in Ryzen's side due to architectural eccentricities. Recent game patches have cleared up most of the inexplicable anomalies, thankfully.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The tuned 1950X fares well, beating our overclocked Threadripper 1920X sample. All of these CPU deliver a smooth experience, though.

We continues to observe that telltale AMD frame rate behavior at the end of the benchmark as it becomes more CPU-intensive, even from the Threadripper models.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

That large frame time spike in the benchmark's early section is a scene transition. All of our contenders suffer from it to some extent, though AMD's Threadripper 1950X stumbles most.

Intel's Core i7-7700K remains the processor to beat.



MORE: Best CPUs



MORE: Intel & AMD Processor Hierarchy



MORE: All CPUs Content