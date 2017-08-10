AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Rise of the Tomb Raider
Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in Ryzen's side due to architectural eccentricities. Recent game patches have cleared up most of the inexplicable anomalies, thankfully.
The tuned Threadripper 1950X in Game Mode provides solid performance in this title, outpacing the less complex 1800X.
Intel's Core i7-7700K continues to leverage a single-threaded performance advantage, though an overclocked -7900X offers similar performance.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
That large frame time spike in the benchmark's early section is a scene transition. All of our contenders suffer to some extent during this switch, though AMD's Threadripper 1950X stumbles more than the others.
Regardless, the overall delta between processors in our test pool is relatively small, and the 1950X offers a competitive 99th percentile frame time measurement.
Thanks for review, and hello x299 platform.
Gaming vs. Content Creation mode through Software is just another big NO NO to me knowing how crappy AMD software is. I assume the most people will keep it in Game Mode and leave it as it is.
I appreciate that AMD brought this CPU for $999 with so many cores, helps competition but again there is nothing to drool over here in my book. AMD didn't bring any significant performance bump core vs. core basis. In fact AMD single core performance still sucks which means when Intel releases 10+ core CPU it is going to fun to watch.
Two things i am interested the most is Coffee Lake product and IPC improvement there and possible price adjustment with Core i9.
I am not knowing that Intel is running higher frequency.
I guess if gaming is why you were reading the Threadripper review then you are right it isn't as good as Intel's offerings but did you honestly expect any other result? I don't know why reviewers even do gaming tests on any CPU over 8 cores as it is mostly pointless. If you are doing scientific, encoding, professional tasks in just about every use case that is multi threaded it is blowing away every Intel offering. Of course that may change once there are 12-18 core Intel parts. However spending $1000 for a CPU is a bargain for those than can use it and never in history could you get a 16 core consumer part with this type of multi-threaded performance.
By the way, who in their mind will buy a 16 core CPU and play at 1080p with a 1080 TI... seriously, these 1080p bench are a joke and don't represent reality...
"A standard or point of reference against which things may be compared." Oxford
1080p with 1080 TI with a 16 core processor is not a point of reference at all.
Threadripper is the F250 of CPUs. It's not the fastest, but it's plenty fast for 99% of your tasks, and if you need to haul a 12,000 pound trailer it'll do that, too. This is for people who do a lot of WORK on their machine but also game on the side.
