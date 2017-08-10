AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1950X Review

Rise of the Tomb Raider & The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider has long been a thorn in Ryzen's side due to architectural eccentricities. Recent game patches have cleared up most of the inexplicable anomalies, thankfully.

The tuned Threadripper 1950X in Game Mode provides solid performance in this title, outpacing the less complex 1800X.

Intel's Core i7-7700K continues to leverage a single-threaded performance advantage, though an overclocked -7900X offers similar performance.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

That large frame time spike in the benchmark's early section is a scene transition. All of our contenders suffer to some extent during this switch, though AMD's Threadripper 1950X stumbles more than the others.

Regardless, the overall delta between processors in our test pool is relatively small, and the 1950X offers a competitive 99th percentile frame time measurement.



