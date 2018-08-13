Ryzen Threadripper 2 (2990WX and 2950X) Review: AMD Unleashes 32 Cores

Far Cry 5, GTA: V & Hitman
Far Cry 5
Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX dragged along the bottom of our chart at its stock settings. Enabling PBO helped quite a bit, though.
Threadripper 2950X was just a bit faster. That's particularly good news for gamers, given a much lower price tag.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.
Threadripper 2950X beat the Core i9-7900X after we enabled Precision Boost Overdrive. Then again, Intel's Core i7-8700K and AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X reminded us why we don't recommend installing high-end desktop CPUs in most gaming PCs.
Hitman
Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our Hitman test to its prior glory.
Hitman responds to core count and clock rate, so it wasn't a surprise to see Intel's overclocked Core i9-7960X perform best in our benchmark. Otherwise, the results landed where we expected them to.
Despite all the fan-fare, it seems the 7980xe actually remains the best processor when overclocked overall.
Lastly for gaming, it's still 8700K or 8086 as best, with the 2700x from AMD being the best when you factor gaming and some multi-threaded stuff, while being very competitive price wise.
The 2990wx on the other hand is a slight let down. Too bad they could not get the scaling down between the dies like they did with Threadripper 1. But I have read that was going to be an issue. Maybe AMD did not want the 2990wx to cannibalize their Epyc market.
With that being said, the 2990wx is still a modern marvel of technology, even more so when you consider the price. Only couple of years ago a CPU with less than a third of the cores cost just as much.
Competition sure is grand!
