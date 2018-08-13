Ryzen Threadripper 2 (2990WX and 2950X) Review: AMD Unleashes 32 Cores

Intel Core i9-7960X deals Intel Core i9 X-Series... eBay £1,168.99 View Intel Core i9 7960X - 2.8GHz... Amazon £1,169.10 View Intel Core i9 7960X - 2.8GHz... Amazon Prime £1,299 View Intel BX80673I97960X 165 W... Amazon Prime £1,569.08 View Show More Deals

Far Cry 5, GTA: V & Hitman

Far Cry 5

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX dragged along the bottom of our chart at its stock settings. Enabling PBO helped quite a bit, though.

Threadripper 2950X was just a bit faster. That's particularly good news for gamers, given a much lower price tag.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Threadripper 2950X beat the Core i9-7900X after we enabled Precision Boost Overdrive. Then again, Intel's Core i7-8700K and AMD's Ryzen 7 2700X reminded us why we don't recommend installing high-end desktop CPUs in most gaming PCs.

Hitman

Our Hitman benchmark was rendered almost useless by a patch that imposed a 90 FPS performance cap. A subsequent update restored our Hitman test to its prior glory.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Hitman responds to core count and clock rate, so it wasn't a surprise to see Intel's overclocked Core i9-7960X perform best in our benchmark. Otherwise, the results landed where we expected them to.

