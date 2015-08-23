Antec Aria AR300 PSU Repair

More Complementary Curiosity
I remembered to take data dumps from the scope before and after the fix so I could at least compare 5VSB standby power. The 5VSB rail has a 51Ω dummy load built-in, which translates into roughly 0.7W with the original voltage waveform and 0.5W at the nominal 5V output voltage. What did the primary waveforms look like before and after the 5VSB fixes?
The two waveforms look similar except for the magnitude of the current peak. By replacing the dead capacitors and fixing the busted resistor, standby power draw dropped from 7.9W to 1.6W, a nice 80% reduction. I wonder how much worse it may have been before R29 blew up. In any case, it is good to know that my P4 should draw less than 2W while hibernating. I know I could simply disconnect it, but I prefer wasting $0.10/year on standby power than $1/year on dollar-store CR2032 batteries.
While I was at it, I decided to have a quick look at 5VSB efficiency with some load attached.
Were it not for the different title, this last set of "after" waveforms with a 12V 20W halogen lamp connected to the 5VSB output could easily be mistaken for the "before" ones. The bulb was drawing 1.03A at 4.97V on the 5VSB rail for 5.12W output power while I measured 8.11W integral power on the AC side, an efficiency of 63%.
How does that compare to modern low-power AC adapters? Under the old class-III efficiency requirements, a 10W supply similar to the 2A 5VSB rail must have an idle power draw under 0.5W and efficiency under load of 49%. The AR300's two-transistor design falls tragically short of meeting the idle power draw requirement, while efficiency under load easily beats it. Not bad for a 12-year-old design. However, this is nowhere near the newer class-V requirements countries started adopting a few years ago, which drops idle power draw to 0.3W and bumps loaded efficiency to 76% for a 10W supply.
Any flyback supply with sub-par output capacitors on any of its outputs will inevitably fail in relatively short order.
After that 'oops' moment, I decided to pop the lid on my LG 204WT which I thought had dying CCFL tubes, popped three of its auxiliary supply capacitors off the board, measured them at 5-20 ohms of ESR, replaced them, no more flicker or random turn-on issues.
Anyways, I've also replaced one of those lousy non-standard PSU. Hard to find and depressingly expensive. Thus, I am avoiding non-standard parts as much as possible now! ;-)
By the way, in one of my systems the standby power was around 12W (!) even after shutting off 5VSB functions (wake on LAN, keyboard etc) in the BIOS. I did on bother to investigate further (thinking "lousy supply"!) and simply added a proper "full off" power switch. Probably other owners should think of doing the same ;-)
I wonder if a SFX PSU could be mounted in those cases. Might be a viable solution...
I actually was interested in that case back when it was released, but just kept rocking the Sonata and Sonata II. While my power supplies did not fail. caps leaked after a while(power supplies still worked)and I took the power supplies out of service forever.
Rookie_MIB,
SFX would be an interesting idea to see for sure. My SFX is still going after 5 years of 24/7 operation(not bad for a case included 300 watt unit).
BTW, the total repair cost for the 5VSB side is about $1.50 for the caps and resistor. The rest is basically free since I scavenged the SCs from a dead (catastrophic primary-side failure) PSU and would have cost around $2.50 otherwise. If Asus had specified higher quality parts from Channel Well though, the PSU may have cost less than $0.50 extra to get right on the first try. Evem doing as little as specifying Teapo SC as the minimum requirement would have easily doubled the trouble-free service life over using SEK..
It always bugs me when only a few pennies worth in parts and materials can spell the difference between a product that might only last 2-3 years and a product that should easily last 10+ years.
I can not count the number of times I say, gee a xx cent part would have solved this damn issue and yet no one does it.
Drilling and making it fit is no issue. :)
I still get my small system fix with an SG05 case.
Where do you get your parts from? Digikey is not too expensive, but many times the shipping cost more than the parts(especially with resistors that are cheap to begin with.).
As for where I get my parts, they are mostly Digikey. I either lump my order with parts I need to repair something for someone else (and pass the shipping cost to them) or build my order for multiple non-urgent projects until it qualifies for free shipping.
Edit: and for things like 0805 resistors and capacitors, I usually order in cut-tapes of 100 since we're still only talking $1-2 there. If I had more storage space, I would order whole reels for $10-15 (2000-3000 units) and likely never have to worry about ordering more of that resistor or capacitor value (for personal use) for the rest of my life.
Capacitors with high ESR always have a very high leakage current near their rated voltage. The leakage current at low multi-meter voltage levels is not normally measurable, but increasing the voltage across the capacitor dramatically increases the leakage. Circuits with capacitors with high ESR in them normally fail not due to the ESR or the reduction of capacitance, but due to the high leakage current. If you do not have a ESR meter you can simply put a suspect capacitor across a power supply at its rated voltage and check the leakage current. A high leakage current is a good indication of a high ESR value.
I use a in-circuit ESR meter to test all of the electrolytic capacitors (even the small ones) before I even start trying to fault find a power supply.