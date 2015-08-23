Antec Aria AR300 PSU Repair

Preliminary Observations
While a good multimeter's direct current voltage measurement tells us the average value of a signal over some period, it does not tell us what the signal looks like if it has some other stuff on top of it. You can use the alternating current measurement to get a general idea of how much non-DC voltage might be present, but the RMS, crest approximation or other numeric representation still does not really tell you what is really happening, assuming the meter even has the necessary 10-200kHz AC measurement bandwidth necessary to keep up with the frequencies that might be present on switching power supply outputs to represent a reasonable chunk of total noise and transients. The only way to know for certain what is actually happening is to use an oscilloscope.
What does that 5.8V “DC” look like when observed with microsecond-scale horizontal resolution? Surprise! I thought the SL300 was bad with power-up transients up to 16V, but the AR300 beats it hands-down with steady state transients up to 27V. I am surprised my P4's motherboard survived, and I can already predict with fairly high confidence that there will be no surviving capacitors on any of the auxiliary and 5VSB transformer outputs. The massive spikes are a dead giveaway for equally massive equivalent series resistance on flyback output filter capacitors.
After connecting a good capacitor (1200µF, 16V Panasonic FM) across the 5VSB and GND pins on the ATX connector, the switching transients almost completely vanished. However, the DC voltage rose to an uncomfortably high 10V, which was considerably worse than the SL's 6V or so. How can a motherboard survive having 10V on the 5VSB input? Simple: most circuits connected to the 5VSB supply are powered through point-of-load linear or switching regulators, and those regulators are typically built using parts rated for at least 10V on the input side. Far out of spec, but not necessarily catastrophic.
From the looks of it, the 5VSB rise with the external capacitor attached could either be an indication that the AR300's auxiliary supply capacitor(s) might be deader than the SL300's, or that it has other issues as well.
All of this may sound like déjà-vu if you read my first repair, and perhaps you're questioning the usefulness of this story. Well, let me assure you: there would not be much of a story to tell if this repair turned out exactly like the first one. Expect a twist or two.
It's time for a visual inspection to see how many issues, if any, are apparent.
Any flyback supply with sub-par output capacitors on any of its outputs will inevitably fail in relatively short order.
After that 'oops' moment, I decided to pop the lid on my LG 204WT which I thought had dying CCFL tubes, popped three of its auxiliary supply capacitors off the board, measured them at 5-20 ohms of ESR, replaced them, no more flicker or random turn-on issues.
Anyways, I've also replaced one of those lousy non-standard PSU. Hard to find and depressingly expensive. Thus, I am avoiding non-standard parts as much as possible now! ;-)
By the way, in one of my systems the standby power was around 12W (!) even after shutting off 5VSB functions (wake on LAN, keyboard etc) in the BIOS. I did on bother to investigate further (thinking "lousy supply"!) and simply added a proper "full off" power switch. Probably other owners should think of doing the same ;-)
I wonder if a SFX PSU could be mounted in those cases. Might be a viable solution...
I actually was interested in that case back when it was released, but just kept rocking the Sonata and Sonata II. While my power supplies did not fail. caps leaked after a while(power supplies still worked)and I took the power supplies out of service forever.
Rookie_MIB,
SFX would be an interesting idea to see for sure. My SFX is still going after 5 years of 24/7 operation(not bad for a case included 300 watt unit).
BTW, the total repair cost for the 5VSB side is about $1.50 for the caps and resistor. The rest is basically free since I scavenged the SCs from a dead (catastrophic primary-side failure) PSU and would have cost around $2.50 otherwise. If Asus had specified higher quality parts from Channel Well though, the PSU may have cost less than $0.50 extra to get right on the first try. Evem doing as little as specifying Teapo SC as the minimum requirement would have easily doubled the trouble-free service life over using SEK..
It always bugs me when only a few pennies worth in parts and materials can spell the difference between a product that might only last 2-3 years and a product that should easily last 10+ years.
I can not count the number of times I say, gee a xx cent part would have solved this damn issue and yet no one does it.
Drilling and making it fit is no issue. :)
I still get my small system fix with an SG05 case.
Where do you get your parts from? Digikey is not too expensive, but many times the shipping cost more than the parts(especially with resistors that are cheap to begin with.).
As for where I get my parts, they are mostly Digikey. I either lump my order with parts I need to repair something for someone else (and pass the shipping cost to them) or build my order for multiple non-urgent projects until it qualifies for free shipping.
Edit: and for things like 0805 resistors and capacitors, I usually order in cut-tapes of 100 since we're still only talking $1-2 there. If I had more storage space, I would order whole reels for $10-15 (2000-3000 units) and likely never have to worry about ordering more of that resistor or capacitor value (for personal use) for the rest of my life.
Capacitors with high ESR always have a very high leakage current near their rated voltage. The leakage current at low multi-meter voltage levels is not normally measurable, but increasing the voltage across the capacitor dramatically increases the leakage. Circuits with capacitors with high ESR in them normally fail not due to the ESR or the reduction of capacitance, but due to the high leakage current. If you do not have a ESR meter you can simply put a suspect capacitor across a power supply at its rated voltage and check the leakage current. A high leakage current is a good indication of a high ESR value.
I use a in-circuit ESR meter to test all of the electrolytic capacitors (even the small ones) before I even start trying to fault find a power supply.