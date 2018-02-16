Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Performance, Value, Noise & Efficiency

Performance Rating

The following graph shows the EA750G Pro's total performance rating, comparing it to other units we have tested. To be more specific, the tested unit is shown as 100 percent, and every other unit's performance is shown relative to it.

The EA750G Pro's relative performance is decent, but definitely not top-notch.

Performance Per Dollar

The following chart may be the most interesting to many of you because it depicts the unit's performance-per-dollar score. We looked up the current price of each PSU on popular online shops and used those prices and all relative performance numbers to calculate the index. If the specific unit wasn't available in the United States, we searched for it in popular European Union shops, converting the listed price to USD (without VAT). Note that all of the numbers in the following graph are normalized by the rated power of each PSU.

Antec's performance per dollar score is good. Again, though, there are still PSUs with higher scores in this discipline.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30°C and 32°C (86°F to 89.6°F).

This is a quiet enough PSU, since its overall noise output is below 30 dB(A). If you need a silent power supply, though, you'll find better offerings in the same class.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range, with an ambient temperature close to 30°C.

This PSU's overall efficiency is higher than Seasonic's Focus Plus Gold equivalent, probably because of Antec's fixed cables. It even lands a hair behind the vaunted RM750x.



