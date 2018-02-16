Trending

Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EA750G Pro's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load21.0mV15.7mV14.9mV5.3mVPass
20% Load29.6mV15.4mV12.5mV6.1mVPass
30% Load34.9mV17.7mV16.3mV7.3mVPass
40% Load38.5mV18.6mV18.3mV8.1mVPass
50% Load33.3mV17.9mV18.1mV8.6mVPass
60% Load32.4mV19.5mV16.8mV9.4mVPass
70% Load33.0mV20.8mV14.9mV9.7mVPass
80% Load35.3mV21.7mV18.7mV10.7mVPass
90% Load37.9mV22.8mV19.1mV11.6mVPass
100% Load44.0mV23.6mV19.1mV12.4mVPass
110% Load52.3mV23.9mV19.0mV12.6mVPass
Cross-Load 127.9mV21.3mV17.5mV7.4mVPass
Cross-Load 244.7mV19.9mV18.3mV11.3mVPass
Measured ripple suppression isn't up to the levels that we usually see from Seasonic's platforms. However, this is a budget-oriented PSU, so we can't be quite as picky.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

    Great review as usual!
    You always have the most thorough PSU reviews, very well done once again!
