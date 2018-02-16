Antec Earthwatts Gold Pro 750W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the EA750G Pro's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 21.0mV 15.7mV 14.9mV 5.3mV Pass 20% Load 29.6mV 15.4mV 12.5mV 6.1mV Pass 30% Load 34.9mV 17.7mV 16.3mV 7.3mV Pass 40% Load 38.5mV 18.6mV 18.3mV 8.1mV Pass 50% Load 33.3mV 17.9mV 18.1mV 8.6mV Pass 60% Load 32.4mV 19.5mV 16.8mV 9.4mV Pass 70% Load 33.0mV 20.8mV 14.9mV 9.7mV Pass 80% Load 35.3mV 21.7mV 18.7mV 10.7mV Pass 90% Load 37.9mV 22.8mV 19.1mV 11.6mV Pass 100% Load 44.0mV 23.6mV 19.1mV 12.4mV Pass 110% Load 52.3mV 23.9mV 19.0mV 12.6mV Pass Cross-Load 1 27.9mV 21.3mV 17.5mV 7.4mV Pass Cross-Load 2 44.7mV 19.9mV 18.3mV 11.3mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Measured ripple suppression isn't up to the levels that we usually see from Seasonic's platforms. However, this is a budget-oriented PSU, so we can't be quite as picky.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content