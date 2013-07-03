The Final Three: Sub-$100 Cases For Your Gaming Build

Antec GX700

Antec’s broad interior and wide access holes should make it easier to install CPU coolers and cables, even with other parts in the way. We only question the case's use of clips for the rarely-opened bay panels and thumb screws for its frequently-accessed front-panel dust filter. This appears somewhat backwards from a convenience standpoint.

Connector cables block drive installation in the GX700’s top external bay, though thinner or shorter bay-mounted devices often fit. Our only issue is that the top bay artificially pads the specifications of a four-bay case that only supports three external drives.

Front-panel leads include USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 internal headers to support four ports. The headset connector is HD Audio-only, but we haven’t seen the earlier AC'97 standard used in at least ten years, so that's alright by us. Excluding the deprecated audio connector helps reduce clutter.

Also seen above is the four-pin power connector and leads for the GX700’s three-pin triple-fan speed controller.

The GX700 includes a full set of brass standoffs, along with motherboard, power supply, and 2.5” drive screws. Larger drives are pin-mounted, but the lack of any USB 3.0-to-USB 2.0 cable adapter might leave some builders feeling stranded if their boards don't have headers for USB 3.0.