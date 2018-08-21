Trending

Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

By

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Platform ModelFX
Primary Side
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Champion CMD02X
Inrush ProtectionNTC thermistor & diode
Bridge Rectifier(s)2x ALB1560U (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs2x Infineon IPP60R099 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω)
APFC Boost Diode1x STMicroelectronics STPSC10H065D (650V, 10A @ 135°C)
Hold-up Cap(s)1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU)
Main Switchers4x Infineon IPP50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.199Ω)
APFC ControllerChampion CM6500UNX
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T6X
TopologyPrimary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side
+12V MOSFETs4x Vishay SiR638DP (40V, 100A @ 70°C, 0.88mΩ)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159
Filtering CapacitorsElectrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nichicon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, HE) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP
Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG)
Fan ModelHong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.5A, 2300 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing)
5VSB Circuit
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance EM8569

As mentioned, the Antec HCG1000 Extreme is based on Seasonic's famous Focus Plus Gold platform in its strongest form. It's able to deliver 1kW of power from an impressively small PCB, even under oppressive ambient conditions.

There's an LLC resonant converter and full bridge topology on the primary side, while the secondary side hosts a synchronous design and a couple of DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. The electrolytic caps are provided by Chemi-Con and Nichicon, while the polymer caps come from Chemi-Con and FPCAP.

Antec's cooling fan of choice is provided by Hong Hua. It utilizes a fluid dynamic bearing with a long lifetime at normal operating temperatures, offering quiet operation. Although the fan has a high maximum speed, we never saw it hit 100% duty cycle, even in a 49°C environment under full load.

Image 1 of 29

Image 2 of 29

Image 3 of 29

Image 4 of 29

Image 5 of 29

Image 6 of 29

Image 7 of 29

Image 8 of 29

Image 9 of 29

Image 10 of 29

Image 11 of 29

Image 12 of 29

Image 13 of 29

Image 14 of 29

Image 15 of 29

Image 16 of 29

Image 17 of 29

Image 18 of 29

Image 19 of 29

Image 20 of 29

Image 21 of 29

Image 22 of 29

Image 23 of 29

Image 24 of 29

Image 25 of 29

Image 26 of 29

Image 27 of 29

Image 28 of 29

Image 29 of 29

The album above includes photos showing the HCG1000 Extreme's major parts, while the following video illustrates the HCG1000 Extreme’s internals.

5 Comments
  • richardvday 21 August 2018 14:12
    I am very curious why so many 1000W or larger PSU's ? How many of these do they actually sell ? How many people need a 1000w PSU ? 500-600W seems the sweet spot that most people would need. I have an 850W that I have been kicking myself in the head for ever since really. I need 500W so my efficiency sucks, wasting energy.
    Reply
  • totalinsanity4 23 August 2018 01:22
    PSUs are actually most efficient when you're at about half load, so people with 500-600W loads will actually be seeing a slightly lower power bill with a 1000W PSU than, for instance, a 650W one
    Reply
  • richardvday 23 August 2018 12:24
    And idling ?
    Reply
  • crmaris 24 August 2018 05:22
    modern PSUs featuring LLC resonant converters also have good efficiency under light loads regardless capacity, given that their design is good. With LLC Burst Mode efficiency under light loads vastly improves.
    Reply
  • test_purch1 24 August 2018 11:59
    Reply