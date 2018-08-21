Antec HCG1000 Extreme 1000W PSU Review: Good Looks For $150

Teardown & Component Analysis

Before proceeding with this page we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Platform Model FX Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Champion CMD02X Inrush Protection NTC thermistor & diode Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x ALB1560U (600V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPP60R099 (650V, 19A @ 100°C, 0.099Ω) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STPSC10H065D (650V, 10A @ 135°C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Hitachi (400V, 820uF, 2000h @ 105°C, HU) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPP50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100°C, 0.199Ω) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6X Topology Primary side: Full-bridge & LLC resonant controller Secondary side: Synchronous rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Vishay SiR638DP (40V, 100A @ 70°C, 0.88mΩ) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0906NS (30V, 40A @ 100°C, 4.5mΩ) PWM Controller: Anpec APW7159 Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Chemi-Con (1-5000 @ 105°C, KZE), Chemi-Con (4-10,000 @ 105°C, KY), Chemi-Con (105°C, W), Nichicon (4-10,000 @ 105°C, HE) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.5A, 2300 RPM, fluid dynamic bearing) 5VSB Circuit Standby PWM Controller Excelliance EM8569

As mentioned, the Antec HCG1000 Extreme is based on Seasonic's famous Focus Plus Gold platform in its strongest form. It's able to deliver 1kW of power from an impressively small PCB, even under oppressive ambient conditions.

There's an LLC resonant converter and full bridge topology on the primary side, while the secondary side hosts a synchronous design and a couple of DC-DC converters for generating the minor rails. The electrolytic caps are provided by Chemi-Con and Nichicon, while the polymer caps come from Chemi-Con and FPCAP.

Antec's cooling fan of choice is provided by Hong Hua. It utilizes a fluid dynamic bearing with a long lifetime at normal operating temperatures, offering quiet operation. Although the fan has a high maximum speed, we never saw it hit 100% duty cycle, even in a 49°C environment under full load.

The album above includes photos showing the HCG1000 Extreme's major parts, while the following video illustrates the HCG1000 Extreme’s internals.

