Antec High Current Gamer 850W PSU Review: Compact And Powerful

By

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HCG850’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load9.7mV6.5mV8.8mV5.3mVPass
20% Load13.5mV7.3mV9.3mV5.5mVPass
30% Load15.8mV7.8mV9.6mV5.7mVPass
40% Load17.6mV9.2mV9.7mV5.7mVPass
50% Load18.0mV10.1mV8.7mV5.6mVPass
60% Load15.9mV10.8mV9.8mV6.6mVPass
70% Load16.3mV11.4mV10.8mV7.0mVPass
80% Load17.9mV12.0mV10.9mV9.6mVPass
90% Load20.5mV12.5mV10.6mV9.9mVPass
100% Load24.4mV13.0mV12.4mV9.7mVPass
110% Load26.2mV13.4mV13.4mV10.1mVPass
Cross-Load 110.5mV11.5mV9.6mV5.7mVPass
Cross-Load 224.0mV8.6mV11.0mV8.2mVPass
Ripple suppression is great on every rail thanks to an expertly designed secondary side and in-cable capacitors.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.  

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

