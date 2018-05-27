Antec High Current Gamer 850W PSU Review: Compact And Powerful

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the HCG850’s rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 9.7mV 6.5mV 8.8mV 5.3mV Pass 20% Load 13.5mV 7.3mV 9.3mV 5.5mV Pass 30% Load 15.8mV 7.8mV 9.6mV 5.7mV Pass 40% Load 17.6mV 9.2mV 9.7mV 5.7mV Pass 50% Load 18.0mV 10.1mV 8.7mV 5.6mV Pass 60% Load 15.9mV 10.8mV 9.8mV 6.6mV Pass 70% Load 16.3mV 11.4mV 10.8mV 7.0mV Pass 80% Load 17.9mV 12.0mV 10.9mV 9.6mV Pass 90% Load 20.5mV 12.5mV 10.6mV 9.9mV Pass 100% Load 24.4mV 13.0mV 12.4mV 9.7mV Pass 110% Load 26.2mV 13.4mV 13.4mV 10.1mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.5mV 11.5mV 9.6mV 5.7mV Pass Cross-Load 2 24.0mV 8.6mV 11.0mV 8.2mV Pass

Ripple suppression is great on every rail thanks to an expertly designed secondary side and in-cable capacitors.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

