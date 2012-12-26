Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

More P280 Features

If you want to use more than a pair of 2.5" drives, you'll find mounting holes in the center of each 3.5" hard drive cage for devices like SSDs. Silicon grommets dampen the vibrations emanating from 3.5” drives, since most contain moving parts.

Antec tells us that the P280 is specifically designed to reduce the noise of gaming systems, which is why we question the placement of fans on the top panel. Many users will place a case this large next to their desk, though putting it underneath could be a good way to use the furniture to block fan noise.

Dirty floors can be a problem for PC cooling fans, which tend to pick up a lot of dust and hair. Fortunately, Antec protects the power supply’s intake fan with a removable filter.

The finger tab on this filter adds around 0.2” to the width used in our Page 1 dimensions chart.

A polycarbonate sheet adds weight and stiffness to the P280’s side panel, reducing any vibrations that could transfer internal noise outside the case.

We wanted one technical feature from each of the cases submitted for our round-up: an internal USB 3.0 header, which we believe our readers deserve from a modern case. The P280's is found, along with USB 2.0 and HD Audio, inside the P280. Antec doesn’t include a USB 3.0-to-USB 2.0 adapter for builders using outdated motherboards. The case similarly does not include AC'97 audio connectivity. Color us happy.