Quiet Gaming Cases, Part 1: Antec, Azza, And Cooler Master

Building With Antec's P280
The P280 includes a simplified installation guide, several zip ties, and a bag of assorted screws. Long shoulder screws are bundled in the screw pack, as are standoffs and even a few radiator screws.
We mention the long shoulder screws because they prevent over-tightening of 3.5” drives against silicon grommets. Those grommets (and their corresponding shoulder screws) aren't needed for the 2.5" mounting holes, since enthusiasts would typically use SSDs there.
External 5.25” drives simply slide into place by flexing a rocking latch mechanism until its pins engage the drive’s front screw holes. Pulling a tab flexes the latch further, disengaging the pins for easy drive removal.
Our most recent gaming enthusiast case comparison (The Final Five: Gaming Cases Between $80 And $120, Rounded-Up) called out several enclosures that didn’t properly support our slightly-oversized motherboard. But the P280 has no such problems, providing enough room for even larger platforms.
The P280 appears to be the perfect case for enthusiasts who prefer their computers to be seen, but not really noticed. Our tests will reveal whether the aesthetically-subtle chassis can achieve a low acoustic profile, too.
In my testing I found it to be the most efficient silent case I've ever had on my workbench.
Things I hate about silence optimized case: Usually doesn't cool well (poor airflow) and isn't really that much quieter compared to non silence optimized case
It 's really hard to find the right balance but I'm loving the Antec P280. Exterior and interior looks good and seems spacious enough. Price isn't so bad either.
Any chance you could review the Nanoxia Deep Silence 1? Heard a lot of good things about it .
I disagree. A lot of their chassis are good (HAF, Elite). I like their storm stryker/trooper. Most of their peripherals have great quality and reasonable price compared to something like Razer. Their coolers are also great as well (Hyper 212/212+/212 EVO). I just find their power supply unit to be the 2nd grade components, almost all of them I wouldn't use or recommend to other people