Antec VPF Series 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the VPF650 unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|11.4mV
|13.2mV
|14.7mV
|9.6mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|16.8mV
|14.2mV
|16.6mV
|10. mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|18.6mV
|14.9mV
|17.0mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|21.3mV
|15.6mV
|17.2mV
|11.7mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|23.4mV
|15.9mV
|19.2mV
|12.7mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|26.4mV
|16.2mV
|21.7mV
|15.4mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|27.5mV
|17.6mV
|22.2mV
|16.2mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|29.2mV
|18.9mV
|26.2mV
|16.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|29.6mV
|19.8mV
|27.1mV
|17.3mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|30.5mV
|22.5mV
|29.7mV
|17.8mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|33.0mV
|24.6mV
|31.4mV
|20.7mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|20.8mV
|16.6mV
|18.4mV
|9.8mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|32.7mV
|23.3mV
|28.9mV
|16.3mV
|Pass
Delta's designs suppress ripple efficiently and the VPF650 clearly isn't an exception to this. Although we have seen Delta PSUs with one-digit ripple readings on most rails, we should point out that these were high-end platforms costing way more. For the budget category, the ripple suppression that the VPF650 achieves is about as good as you'll get.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
