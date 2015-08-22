Antec VPF Series 650W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the VPF650 unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 11.4mV 13.2mV 14.7mV 9.6mV Pass 20% Load 16.8mV 14.2mV 16.6mV 10. mV Pass 30% Load 18.6mV 14.9mV 17.0mV 11.0mV Pass 40% Load 21.3mV 15.6mV 17.2mV 11.7mV Pass 50% Load 23.4mV 15.9mV 19.2mV 12.7mV Pass 60% Load 26.4mV 16.2mV 21.7mV 15.4mV Pass 70% Load 27.5mV 17.6mV 22.2mV 16.2mV Pass 80% Load 29.2mV 18.9mV 26.2mV 16.5mV Pass 90% Load 29.6mV 19.8mV 27.1mV 17.3mV Pass 100% Load 30.5mV 22.5mV 29.7mV 17.8mV Pass 110% Load 33.0mV 24.6mV 31.4mV 20.7mV Pass Cross-Load 1 20.8mV 16.6mV 18.4mV 9.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 32.7mV 23.3mV 28.9mV 16.3mV Pass

Delta's designs suppress ripple efficiently and the VPF650 clearly isn't an exception to this. Although we have seen Delta PSUs with one-digit ripple readings on most rails, we should point out that these were high-end platforms costing way more. For the budget category, the ripple suppression that the VPF650 achieves is about as good as you'll get.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2