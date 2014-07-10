AOC G2460PQU 24-inch 144 Hz Gaming Monitor Review

OSD Setup And Calibrating AOC's G2460PQU

OSD Tour

The G2460PQU’s OSD looks a little different than most displays, but should still be familiar to those who have used AOC monitors before. The menu is always at the bottom of the screen and is broken up into five main sub-menus. Press the first button left of Power to activate it.

The Luminance menu has brightness and contrast controls, along with gamma presets. The default setting is Gamma 1, but we found Gamma 2 to be more accurate.

Eco Mode is AOC’s term for picture mode and there are six to choose from. The only one that allows full calibration control is Standard. The others, Text, Internet, Game, Movie, and Sports, lock out the RGB sliders. Moreover, some of them eliminate the brightness, contrast, and gamma controls.

There are three Gamma presets available. The default is 1, but 2 is far better if your goal, like ours, is 2.2. We suggest dialing in that setting before adjusting the color temp sliders.

DCR stands for Dynamic Contrast Ratio. Leave it off for the best image quality. While turning it on increases measured contrast, it also crushes detail in both shadow and highlight areas.

Overdrive can reduce the ghosting that sometimes occurs behind fast moving objects on-screen. When you’re running at high refresh rates, it won’t make a difference since motion blur is already negligible.

i-Care utilizes a sensor mounted on the front bezel to adjust brightness based on the room light.

DPS (Dynamic Power Saving) cuts energy use by up to 50 percent. Of course, light output is also reduced. Since the G2460PQU has output to spare, you can use this control to keep from maxing the backlight.

We didn’t bother to snap a photo of the second menu, Image Setup. It contains controls for tuning analog signals, along with a Sharpness slider. The menu is grayed out when using a digital connection.

Color temp controls are found under the Color Setup menu. The default preset, Warm, is actually a bit cool according to our measurements. Switch to User for better accuracy and access to the RGB sliders. Kudos to AOC for starting those adjustments in the center of their range. It’s much easier to dial in grayscale without reducing contrast that way.

DCB stand for Dynamic Color Boost and is designed to enhance specific colors in the palette. There are modes like Nature Skin and Green Field that tweak flesh tones or grass, for instance. Using them is a matter of personal preference. They won't make the monitor’s color more accurate, only different.

Picture Boost creates a user-defined area on the screen where one can adjust brightness and contrast separately from the rest of the image. You can size and position the window anywhere you like and use it to highlight content.

The most useful tool in the OSD Setup menu is the timeout feature, which can be set for as long as two minutes. Since the menu is so wide, there isn’t much point in moving it around, as it’s already well away from a typical test pattern. You can also adjust the menu’s transparency.

The last few ergonomic options are in the Extras menu. Input Select defaults to the Auto setting and never failed to lock on to whatever source we connected.

Auto Config will sync with analog signals and usually eliminate the need for any phase or clock adjustments.

The Off Timer can be set for up to 24 hours.

Image Ratio can replicate several aspects and screen sizes from 17-inch 4:3 up to the full 24-inch 16:9 image.

DDC-CI should always be left on to allow two-way interaction between the G2460PQU and your computer.

Reset returns all settings to their factory defaults.

Information is limited to input resolution, and the horizontal and vertical refresh rates. We would also like to see the monitor’s firmware version displayed, as well as its serial number.

AOC G2460PQU Calibration

Since the only picture mode that allows full adjustment is Standard, that’s where we perform our calibration. To get maximum output down to 200 cd/m2, we had to drop Brightness to 37 out of 100. The G2460PQU is an exceptionally bright display. The Contrast control doesn't clip information beyond a setting of 50, but we reduced it to 45 for better grayscale accuracy at 100-percent brightness.

If you don’t calibrate, the best grayscale and color performance are found at a Color Temp setting of either User or sRGB. Further manipulation of the RGB sliders brings color to a fairly high standard of accuracy. For best results, leave DCR, DPS, and DCB off. All of these are dynamic settings that will change your calibration depending on content.

AOC G2460PQU Calibration Settings Eco Mode Standard Contrast 45 Brightness 37 Color Temp User RGB Red 53, Green 51, Blue 47

As mentioned, the RGB sliders start in the center of their range, which is a good thing. To maintain the highest possible contrast, make your changes in a balanced fashion. Keeping the three values as close to one another as possible results in little to no contrast reduction.