AOC G2770PQU 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut Accuracy

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

In the G2770PQU’s default Warm setting, the white point is almost spot-on, so there aren’t any significant hue errors in this test. Our only complaints are in the red and blue primaries. Red is a little under-saturated and slightly off-hue. Blue starts out strong in the lower saturations, while 80 and 100 percent are outside of their targets. Fortunately, blue’s luminance is lowered to compensate. The resulting errors are right at the three Delta E line. If you’re wondering about the sRGB or User (un-calibrated) modes, they look the same as the above.

Calibration tightens up the luminance chart nicely, Red and blue still show the same issues as before, though. The overall Delta E drops a little. But we’d calibrate for the improvement in white balance rather than gamut accuracy, which is decent out of the box.

Now we return to the comparison group:

A result of 2.24 Delta E represents solid color performance. The main culprits to blame for lower placing are the red and blue primaries, though. If they were closer to their targets, this number would land higher in the ranking.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

Because of the over-saturated blue primary, AOC's G2770PQU exceeds 100 percent of the sRGB gamut volume. The number would be even larger if not for the under-saturated red primary. We have no problem recommending this monitor for games, entertainment, and general computing. It is not as well-suited for color-critical applications, though.