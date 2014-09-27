AOC G2770PQU 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Color Gamut Accuracy
For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.
In the G2770PQU’s default Warm setting, the white point is almost spot-on, so there aren’t any significant hue errors in this test. Our only complaints are in the red and blue primaries. Red is a little under-saturated and slightly off-hue. Blue starts out strong in the lower saturations, while 80 and 100 percent are outside of their targets. Fortunately, blue’s luminance is lowered to compensate. The resulting errors are right at the three Delta E line. If you’re wondering about the sRGB or User (un-calibrated) modes, they look the same as the above.
Calibration tightens up the luminance chart nicely, Red and blue still show the same issues as before, though. The overall Delta E drops a little. But we’d calibrate for the improvement in white balance rather than gamut accuracy, which is decent out of the box.
Now we return to the comparison group:
A result of 2.24 Delta E represents solid color performance. The main culprits to blame for lower placing are the red and blue primaries, though. If they were closer to their targets, this number would land higher in the ranking.
Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB
Because of the over-saturated blue primary, AOC's G2770PQU exceeds 100 percent of the sRGB gamut volume. The number would be even larger if not for the under-saturated red primary. We have no problem recommending this monitor for games, entertainment, and general computing. It is not as well-suited for color-critical applications, though.
I completely agree. I use a benq xl2411z, and i can understand turning on the blur reduction feature at 60hz. But at 100hz and up, i just don't see the reason why. the blur reduction actually detracts from the overall experience, increases ghosting and crosstalk in particular areas of the screen. Even with modded drivers, it still doesn't seem like the best course of action.
but light reduction at around 72hz is awesome. the only issue is the flickering, but man is the picture crisp
- 2560x1440 144Hz ! !
When do we want it!?
- NOW ! !
From what i heard when you get close to 120Hz or above you almost can't see the tearing from no-sync at all vs G-Sync, but if it has it for little to now extra charge (like im hoping will happen with free-sync) then ok.. lol
But no, manufacturers insist on making it exclusive to the most high end/expensive models. They want to milk the most out of this tech by keeping it elusive.
"With speedy G-Sync-capable monitors starting to emerge, is the tech still a relevant choice?" What a stupid question to ask. Just about every monitor that comes with Gsync ARE 144Hz TN panels. Where its benefit is the least noticeable...
TN? No thank you.