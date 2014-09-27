AOC G2770PQU 27-Inch 144Hz Gaming Monitor Review

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Pixel Response, Input Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

While many users dismiss TN panel technology, its only real flaw is poor off-axis image quality. The G2770PQU looks like every other TN-based screen we’ve photographed. From the side, we see a significant red shift, light falloff, and crushed shadow detail. From above, there is almost no difference between the brightest and darkest steps. But as long as you view the screen head-on from two or three feet away, you probably won’t be able to tell it apart from an IPS display.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

As we recorded the values for the black field pattern, we could tell we had a winner on our hands. The G2770PQU sample AOC sent us posts the best result out of all the monitors we’ve tested in this particular metric. It even beats the pro screens that include uniformity compensation.

The white field result is comfortably under 10 percent, which makes any aberrations invisible to the naked eye. The only measurable hotspot is at the center of the screen. The G2770PQU is obviously well-made with excellent quality control.

Screen Uniformity: Color

The color uniformity result is higher than average, but still well under three Delta E, where errors become visible. The main flaw, according to our meter, is in the upper-left portion of the screen.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

We had to do things a little differently for this review because our pattern generator only goes up to 60Hz. So, we filmed a mouse movement that triggers the field pattern’s appearance. Since this is less precise than using the generator, we averaged five measurements. The tests were run at the G2770PQU’s maximum refresh rate of 144Hz.

The seven-millisecond result is right up there with the other 144Hz TN-based screens we tested. Overlord’s IPS display is only a tiny bit behind at nine milliseconds, which clearly shows the effect of refresh rate on screen draw time; faster refresh equals faster response.

We were surprised that the G2770PQU couldn’t quite keep up with its stable-mate, the G2460PQU. Overall lag is much lower than any 60Hz display. But among our high-refresh screens, it’s the slowest.

Like the G2460PQU, AOC doesn't include any sort of blur reduction feature. After running through several of the Blur Busters tests, I can say that it is not sorely missed. When the refresh rate is maxed at 144Hz, motion is quite smooth and resolution in the most detailed images stays solid at fairly high motion rates. Would backlight strobing make it better? Yes, but only a little.

Remember that the downside to backlight strobing is a corresponding reduction in light output. This was an issue with the BenQ XL2720Z because its brightness maxes at about 300 cd/m2. After factoring in the 58-percent drop with Blur Reduction on full, you’re left with only 150 cd/m2, meaning you need a very dark room to see full detail in gaming titles.