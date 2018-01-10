AOC PDS271 Porsche Design Monitor Review

Brightness & Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs.Brightness and Contrast testing are covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Today’s group consists of entirely of 27” IPS panels. Most of the monitors we’ve reviewed in this size sport QHD resolution so the PDS271 is at a disadvantage in the clarity department. Color and contrast are unaffected by pixel count, however. We have ViewSonic’s VP2771, Dell’s S2718D and SE2717H, BenQ’s PD2710QC, and AOC’s Q2781PQ.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The PDS271 easily exceeds its claimed spec of 250cd/m2 with a 275.1917 max output value. As the least bright screen of the group, it wins the black level contest with a respectable .3027cd/m2 score. Contrast is a bit below our preferred 1000:1 level at 909.2:1. While it's not quite enough to impress, image depth is pretty much the same for all the screens here today.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

The minimum backlight setting is still relatively bright at just under 100cd/m2. This makes the PDS271 a little too intense for work in a completely dark environment. A low-power light source will offset any possible eye fatigue, but we’d prefer to see something closer to 50cd/m2 like the other monitors. Contrast remains consistent at 903.3:1.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Since there are no options for color temp, image mode, or gamma in the OSD, a traditional calibration isn’t possible. We set the backlight to 200cd/m2 and ran our sequential contrast test. The black level stays near the top of the field, and surprisingly the contrast ratio increases to 935.1:1. This isn’t a huge difference but a visible one nonetheless. It puts the PDS271 squarely in the middle of the pack.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

Screen uniformity is merely good, so the PDS271’s ANSI score drops just a bit. 865.4:1 is still respectable and right at the median point for 27” IPS monitors. Considering the panel’s thin profile, this indicates excellent quality control. You won’t mistake it for a VA model, but it hangs with the best IPS has to offer.

