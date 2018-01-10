AOC PDS271 Porsche Design Monitor Review

Brightness & Contrast
To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs.Brightness and Contrast testing are covered on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
Today’s group consists of entirely of 27” IPS panels. Most of the monitors we’ve reviewed in this size sport QHD resolution so the PDS271 is at a disadvantage in the clarity department. Color and contrast are unaffected by pixel count, however. We have ViewSonic’s VP2771, Dell’s S2718D and SE2717H, BenQ’s PD2710QC, and AOC’s Q2781PQ.
The PDS271 easily exceeds its claimed spec of 250cd/m2 with a 275.1917 max output value. As the least bright screen of the group, it wins the black level contest with a respectable .3027cd/m2 score. Contrast is a bit below our preferred 1000:1 level at 909.2:1. While it's not quite enough to impress, image depth is pretty much the same for all the screens here today.
Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level
The minimum backlight setting is still relatively bright at just under 100cd/m2. This makes the PDS271 a little too intense for work in a completely dark environment. A low-power light source will offset any possible eye fatigue, but we’d prefer to see something closer to 50cd/m2 like the other monitors. Contrast remains consistent at 903.3:1.
After Calibration to 200cd/m2
Since there are no options for color temp, image mode, or gamma in the OSD, a traditional calibration isn’t possible. We set the backlight to 200cd/m2 and ran our sequential contrast test. The black level stays near the top of the field, and surprisingly the contrast ratio increases to 935.1:1. This isn’t a huge difference but a visible one nonetheless. It puts the PDS271 squarely in the middle of the pack.
ANSI Contrast Ratio
Screen uniformity is merely good, so the PDS271’s ANSI score drops just a bit. 865.4:1 is still respectable and right at the median point for 27” IPS monitors. Considering the panel’s thin profile, this indicates excellent quality control. You won’t mistake it for a VA model, but it hangs with the best IPS has to offer.
Ummm, ok?
Or at least, not for the amount of extra money they're likely to ask for it.
Think I'll stick with my 5K 27" from 2014 for now.
My first thought on seeing the rear view was 'that will sag eventually due to the off centre mounting point.' I like the single cable design, though if you turn the power brick sideways in the natural 'behind-the-stand' orientation the AOC logo will be upside down to the user. It will, however be the right way around to the user's client in a sales room, and all of the rear is clean enough for that environment. I still won't tell my clients that it exists though.