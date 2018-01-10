Trending

AOC PDS271 Porsche Design Monitor Review

Brightness & Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs.Brightness and Contrast testing are covered on page two.

AOC Q2781PQ

BenQ PD2710QC

Dell S2718D

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Today’s group consists of entirely of 27” IPS panels. Most of the monitors we’ve reviewed in this size sport QHD resolution so the PDS271 is at a disadvantage in the clarity department. Color and contrast are unaffected by pixel count, however. We have ViewSonic’s VP2771, Dell’s S2718D and SE2717H, BenQ’s PD2710QC, and AOC’s Q2781PQ.

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The PDS271 easily exceeds its claimed spec of 250cd/m2 with a 275.1917 max output value. As the least bright screen of the group, it wins the black level contest with a respectable .3027cd/m2 score. Contrast is a bit below our preferred 1000:1 level at 909.2:1. While it's not quite enough to impress, image depth is pretty much the same for all the screens here today.

Uncalibrated – Minimum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3

Image 2 of 3

Image 3 of 3

The minimum backlight setting is still relatively bright at just under 100cd/m2. This makes the PDS271 a little too intense for work in a completely dark environment. A low-power light source will offset any possible eye fatigue, but we’d prefer to see something closer to 50cd/m2 like the other monitors. Contrast remains consistent at 903.3:1.

After Calibration to 200cd/m2

Image 1 of 2

Image 2 of 2

Since there are no options for color temp, image mode, or gamma in the OSD, a traditional calibration isn’t possible. We set the backlight to 200cd/m2 and ran our sequential contrast test. The black level stays near the top of the field, and surprisingly the contrast ratio increases to 935.1:1. This isn’t a huge difference but a visible one nonetheless. It puts the PDS271 squarely in the middle of the pack.

ANSI Contrast Ratio

Screen uniformity is merely good, so the PDS271’s ANSI score drops just a bit. 865.4:1 is still respectable and right at the median point for 27” IPS monitors. Considering the panel’s thin profile, this indicates excellent quality control. You won’t mistake it for a VA model, but it hangs with the best IPS has to offer.

  • Raven_BC 10 January 2018 15:07
    It seems we are close to reaching the summit of stupidity. "Porsche design" - what to f...? Just to get higher price and destroy more environment or maybe there is a single reasonable reason to make such a crap? Almost all the electronics is just a crap today and they seem to be working on a more sophisticated crap. All the companies producing that stuff seem to compete is a shit production and who destroys the Nature quicker and on a bigger scale. Really? Are we that stupid, blind, deaf, etc? Turn off your tv and radio and turn on your critical thinking Guys. Enjoy Your Life :)
    Reply
  • dscribner111 10 January 2018 15:23
    You didn't just sit and read through an entire article of "crap", complain everything is crap, then chastise us for enjoying this crap, only to say turn off tv and radio to enjoy life?

    Ummm, ok?
    Reply
  • 237841209 10 January 2018 16:05
    It may look nice to some people, but I still don't see any reason to buy one.
    Reply
  • Ieatbrains83 10 January 2018 17:47
    Raven what are you even doing on toms hardware if you have such a problem with tech. The one. Cable idea is sharp but other than that who cares about another 1080 monitor it's not that cool.
    Reply
  • tamalero 10 January 2018 18:21
    The monitor seems pretty mediocre. Seems they put all the research and design. And backed it with zero substance and functionality compared to the competitors.
    Reply
  • canadianvice 10 January 2018 19:06
    I basically only want something that doesn't look like I pulled it out of a garbage dump. Porsche design, I guess, is just a bit too far beyond my uncultured plebian tastes.

    Or at least, not for the amount of extra money they're likely to ask for it.
    Reply
  • AlistairAB 11 January 2018 00:47
    The fact that the concluding page doesn't mention the word HDR is telling. DCI without HDR and 10 bit support isn't worth it.
    Reply
  • mrmez 11 January 2018 01:15
    I stopped reading at 1920x1080.
    Think I'll stick with my 5K 27" from 2014 for now.
    Reply
  • reghir 11 January 2018 19:28
    Amazon must have read the review now price down to $189.31 :)
    Reply
  • Flying-Q 12 January 2018 14:05
    I saw 'Porsche' and thought this might be good, then I read 1920x1080 and 6bit and was immediately turned off. I have a couple of clients who would lap this thing up, except I would never let them know it existed. I hope they never find out.

    My first thought on seeing the rear view was 'that will sag eventually due to the off centre mounting point.' I like the single cable design, though if you turn the power brick sideways in the natural 'behind-the-stand' orientation the AOC logo will be upside down to the user. It will, however be the right way around to the user's client in a sales room, and all of the rear is clean enough for that environment. I still won't tell my clients that it exists though.
    Reply