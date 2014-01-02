AOC E1659FWU And GeChic On-Lap 1502I: Portable Monitors, To Go

Results: Pixel Response And Input Lag

To perform these tests, we use a high-speed camera that shoots at 1000 frames per second. Analyzing the video frame-by-frame allows us to observe the exact time it takes to go from a zero-percent signal to a 100% white field.

The pattern generator is placed at the base of the monitor so our camera can capture the precise moment its front-panel LED lights up, indicating that a video signal is being received by the monitor. With this camera placement, we can easily see how long it takes to fully display a pattern after pressing the button on the generator’s remote. This testing methodology allows for accurate and repeatable results when comparing panels.

Here’s a shot of our test setup. Click on the photo to enlarge.

The brighter section of the camera’s screen is what will actually appear in the video. You can see the lights of the pattern generator in the bottom of the viewfinder. We flash the pattern on and off five times and average the results.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to connect AOC's E1659FWU to our pattern generator for this test, so we’re only able to show results for GeChic's On-Lap 1502I.

The On-Lap’s screen draw performance matches that of other IPS panels we’ve tested. Our historical data shows clearly that resolution and screen size do not affect the results. All the IPS monitors we’ve tested this year complete a full black to white transition in 20 to 24 milliseconds.

Next up are the lag measurements.

There are no major differences here either. All of the IPS monitors we’ve measured refresh at 60 Hz, and they all exhibit input lag between 52 and 94 milliseconds. It seems the only way to significantly improve this metric is to increase the refresh rate.