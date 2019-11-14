Aorus CV27F 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Review: HDR on Budget

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’re comparing the CV27F to a group of HDR screens with a mix of VA and IPS panels. There’s the Acer Nitro XV273K (4K), Acer Predator XB273K (4K), AOC Agon AG322QC4 (QHD), ViewSonic Elite XG350R-C (QHD) and 21:9 LG 34GK950F (QHD).

The Aorus CV27F is a VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 monitor, which means it must meet 400 nits output. It surpassed that in our test, which shows a bright 472.6 nits. Interestingly, it didn’t get quite that high in HDR mode, though it still topped 400 nits (more on page four).

The CV27F recorded a ridiculously low black level of just 0.054 nit. It’s so far below the AOC’s number that it’s possible some sort of dynamic contrast is in play even though that feature is turned off. The resulting contrast ratio is a staggering 8,753.7:1.

After Calibration to 200 nits

After calibration to our settings and 200 nits brightness, the black level became even lower at just 0.0332 nit. The contrast ratio was also lower at 6,103.3:1 because we reduced the contrast slider to take care of a blue clipping issue in the grayscale test. This is still significantly more contrast than the next best performing screen in our group here, AOC’s AG3222QC4.

The ANSI test reveals the CV27F’s real-world dynamic range. 1936.2:1 is what we’d expect from a typical VA panel. Our pattern uses equal-sized black and white squares that produce a 50% average picture level. The black squares measure an average of 0.1 nit, an excellent result; although, it seems Gigabyte is using some sort of dynamic contrast feature. Luckily, no such thing is visible when playing games or watching video. The CV27F performs like any other VA monitor.

