Aorus CV27Q 165Hz Curved Gaming Monitor Review: Pixel-Dense Winner

Viewing Angles

The CV27Q has excellent off-axis image quality when compared to other VA monitors. Light falloff is only about 30%, and the color shift to green is minimal. Detail is still easy to see in both highlight and shadow areas. The top-down view has a more washed-out look, but detail is still visible throughout the brightness range with a 40% brightness reduction and the same level of green shift.

Screen Uniformity

The CV27Q has one of the most uniform screens we’ve ever measured. In our test database, there aren’t too many monitors that come in at less than 6% deviation. Obviously, there are no visible hotspots glow or bleed. Both Aorus monitors are above-average in this regard, which speaks to Gigabyte’s solid quality control.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

With their 165 Hz refresh rates, we expected both Aorus monitors to top our response time chart. The 1ms difference in response scores is likely due to the CV27Q’s higher pixel count. In practice, both panels boast next to non-existent motion blur. And as mentioned, the CV27Q’s fastest overdrive setting doesn’t cause ghosting, so it’s perfectly usable.

The CV27Q picks up an advantage over its FHD counterpart in the lag test. In fact, the QHD monitor is one of the fastest 165 Hz monitors we’ve ever tested. That 2ms might just make the difference for gamers at the highest skill levels.

