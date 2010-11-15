Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

DS1500B Management Software

The DS1500B’s software CD does not support any modern operating system, but available updates do. Windows 7 users are of course welcome to use the operating system’s native UPS support, which gives desktop PCs the power options previously reserved for notebooks.

Opti-UPS' Opti-Safe software appeals to us in that its simplified interface provides most of the functionality found in competing, complicated solutions. The monitoring and power-failure configuration menus exemplify its ease-of-use.

The scheduling menu and event recording menus are also simplified, reminding us of programs from the Windows for Workgroups era. We were particularly fond of the record viewer, which is as easy to use as the video player apps of the 1990s.

Opti-Safe can even call for help, but only via serial port modems. Modern hardware users will have to make due with email notification. Email notifications on smart phones are an option as well.