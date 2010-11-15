Enthusiast Power Protection: Four-Way 900 W UPS Roundup

Tripp Lite SmartPro SMART1500SLT

Short, fat, and heavy, Tripp Lite’s SMART1500SLT attempts to overcome the price barriers of its APC rival through selective reductions in features. Customers retain enterprise-class features like a hot-swap battery tray and pure sine wave output, but lose the convenient LED front-panel display.

Also gone is the load shedding feature, which Tripp Lite addresses through separately-purchased power bars. All eight outlets belong to a single power group.

The SMART1500SLT’s simplified design also means that more users will want to use its included software suite, which can be accessed by either USB or nine-pin serial connections.

Tripp Lite includes documentation, USB and legacy serial cables, and a software CD in its SMART1500SLT support kit.