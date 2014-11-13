Apple iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus Review

How We Tested Apple’s iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus
Benchmark Suite
Our current iOS test line-up comprises five key sections: CPU, Web, GPU, Display and Battery.
|HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks
|JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013
|CPU Core Benchmarks
|Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection)
|GPU Core Benchmarks
|3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
|Display Measurements
|Brightness(Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut (sRGB/AdobeRGB)
|Battery Tests
|Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
Test Methodology
All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.
|Bluetooth
|Off
|Brightness
|200 nits
|Cellular
|SIM card removed
|Display Mode
|Device Default (nonadaptive)
|Location Services
|Off
|Power
|Battery
|Sleep
|Never (or longest available interval)
|Volume
|Muted
|Wi-Fi
|On
Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.
Comparison System Specs
For this benchmarking session we’ll be comparing the A8 SoC in both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus to the previous-generation A7 in the iPhone 5s and several other smartphones running the popular Snapdragon SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 represents the older Snapdragon 800 SoC. HTC’s One (M8) uses the faster 801 SoC and with a comparable screen size, is a direct competitor to the iPhone 6. The brand new Galaxy Note 4, which competes with the iPhone 6 Plus, uses the latest Snapdragon 805 SoC. We’ll wait for the next iPad Air to see how the A8 fares against Nvidia’s Tegra K1, since its thermal envelope is too high for a smartphone.
The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:
|Products
|iPhone 6
|iPhone 6 Plus
|iPhone 5s
|HTC One (M8)
|Samsung Galaxy Note 3
|Samsung Galaxy Note 4
|SoC
|Apple A8
|Apple A8
|Apple A7
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974AB)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (MSM897AA)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 (APQ8084)
|CPU Core
|Apple Cyclone? (2 Core) @ 1.4GHz
|Apple Cyclone? (2 Core) @ 1.4GHz
|Apple Cyclone (2 Core) @ 1.3GHz
|Qualcomm Krait 400 (4 Core) @ 2.26GHz
|Qualcomm Krait 400 (4 Core) @ 2.26GHz
|Qualcomm Krait 450 (4 Core) @ 2.7GHz
|GPU Core
|PowerVR GX6450
|PowerVR GX6450
|PowerVR G6430
|Qualcomm Adreno 330 (32 ALU) @ 578MHz
|Qualcomm Adreno 330 (32 ALU) @ 450MHz
|Qualcomm Adreno 420 @ 600MHz
|Memory
|1GB LPDDR3
|1GB LPDDR3
|1GB LPDDR3
|2GB LPDDR3
|3GB LPDDR3
|3GB LPDDR3
|Display
|4.7-inch IPS @ 1334x750 (326 PPI)
|5.5-inch IPS @ 1920x1080 (401 PPI)
|4-inch IPS @ 1136x640 (326 PPI)
|5-inch IPS @ 1920x1080 (441 PPI)
|5.7-inch SAMOLED @ 1920x1080 (386 PPI)
|5.7-inch SAMOLED @ 2560x1440 (515 PPI)
|Storage
|16, 64, 128GB
|16, 64, 128GB
|16, 32, 64GB
|16, 32GB, microSD (up to 128GB)
|32, 64GB, microSD (up to 64GB)
|32GB, microSD (up to 128GB)
|Battery
|6.91Whr (3.82V 1810mAh, Non-removable)
|11.1Whr (3.82V 2906mAh, Non-removable)
|5.96Whr (3.8V 1570mAh, Non-removable)
|9.88Whr (4.35V 2600mAh, Non-removable)
|12.16Whr (3.8V 3200mAh, Removable)
|12.4Whr (3.85V 3220mAh, Removable)
|Size
|138.1 x 67.0 x 6.9 mm, 129 g
|158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 mm, 172 g
|123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 112 g
|146.36 x 70.6 x 9.35 mm, 160 g
|151.2 x 79.2 x 8.3 mm, 168 g
|153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5 mm, 176 g
Apple’s A8 SoC should continue the iPhone’s dominance over the CPU and Web benchmarks, but what will be the performance advantage over the A7? Will Imagination Technologies’ latest PowerVR GX6450 be able to compete with Qualcomm’ Adreno 420 GPU and Snapdragon 805’s massive memory bandwidth?
Interesting article, as I've been considering a switch to iphone.
Not True! Republic Wireless has been using wi-fi calling for years. Republic also includes a feature where it will hand the call off from wi-fi to cellular if you leave the wi-fi zone during the call. Does the iPhone do this??
B. The price for the 6 plus in that same chart ($299) is on contract while every other device price is off contract.
As a whole if you are an iPhone user I am sure you are happy with the changes made to the 6. Outside of that the iPhone "cool factor" ship has sailed and this wont be winning over many Android users.
Clock speeds and core counts can be deceptive, the key point here being that Apple's Cyclone cores can execute about twice as many instructions per clock cycle as most of their competitors. This shows up in the benchmarks - the iPhone 6 and 6+ do very well in single threaded tests, though tend to lag behind competitors in multithreaded tests like physics. Note that this is also the approach that Nvidia is taking with their Denver cores - fewer, bigger cores as opposed to more small cores.
How this translates into actual performance will vary of course - most smartphone workflows aren't particularly well threaded so having four cores as opposed to two probably won't make a huge difference in many situations, but I'm sure there are plenty of exceptions.
MATT, do you know this is Samsung's marketing BS?
Smartphone displays reflect about 6% of incoming light (which is much more than LCD backlight emits). Actual contrast of AMOLED is worse than that of LCD since the reflections are so high, but maximum brightness is much lower than that of LCD.