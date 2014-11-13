Apple iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus Review

How We Tested Apple’s iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus

Benchmark Suite

Our current iOS test line-up comprises five key sections: CPU, Web, GPU, Display and Battery.

HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 CPU Core Benchmarks Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), Geekbench 3 Pro (Anti-Detection) GPU Core Benchmarks 3DMark (Anti-Detection), Basemark X 1.1 Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate Display Measurements Brightness(Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut (sRGB/AdobeRGB) Battery Tests Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection), GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully updated copy of the device's stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM card removed Display Mode Device Default (nonadaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest available interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Furthermore, for browser-based testing on Android, we're employing a static version of the Chromium-based Opera in order to keep the browser version even across all devices. Due to platform restrictions, Safari is the best choice for iOS-based devices, while Internet Explorer is the only game in town on Windows RT.

Comparison System Specs

For this benchmarking session we’ll be comparing the A8 SoC in both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus to the previous-generation A7 in the iPhone 5s and several other smartphones running the popular Snapdragon SoC. The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 represents the older Snapdragon 800 SoC. HTC’s One (M8) uses the faster 801 SoC and with a comparable screen size, is a direct competitor to the iPhone 6. The brand new Galaxy Note 4, which competes with the iPhone 6 Plus, uses the latest Snapdragon 805 SoC. We’ll wait for the next iPad Air to see how the A8 fares against Nvidia’s Tegra K1, since its thermal envelope is too high for a smartphone.

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

Products iPhone 6 iPhone 6 Plus iPhone 5s HTC One (M8) Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Samsung Galaxy Note 4 SoC Apple A8 Apple A8 Apple A7 Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (MSM8974AB) Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (MSM897AA) Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 (APQ8084) CPU Core Apple Cyclone? (2 Core) @ 1.4GHz Apple Cyclone? (2 Core) @ 1.4GHz Apple Cyclone (2 Core) @ 1.3GHz Qualcomm Krait 400 (4 Core) @ 2.26GHz Qualcomm Krait 400 (4 Core) @ 2.26GHz Qualcomm Krait 450 (4 Core) @ 2.7GHz GPU Core PowerVR GX6450 PowerVR GX6450 PowerVR G6430 Qualcomm Adreno 330 (32 ALU) @ 578MHz Qualcomm Adreno 330 (32 ALU) @ 450MHz Qualcomm Adreno 420 @ 600MHz Memory 1GB LPDDR3 1GB LPDDR3 1GB LPDDR3 2GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 3GB LPDDR3 Display 4.7-inch IPS @ 1334x750 (326 PPI) 5.5-inch IPS @ 1920x1080 (401 PPI) 4-inch IPS @ 1136x640 (326 PPI) 5-inch IPS @ 1920x1080 (441 PPI) 5.7-inch SAMOLED @ 1920x1080 (386 PPI) 5.7-inch SAMOLED @ 2560x1440 (515 PPI) Storage 16, 64, 128GB 16, 64, 128GB 16, 32, 64GB 16, 32GB, microSD (up to 128GB) 32, 64GB, microSD (up to 64GB) 32GB, microSD (up to 128GB) Battery 6.91Whr (3.82V 1810mAh, Non-removable) 11.1Whr (3.82V 2906mAh, Non-removable) 5.96Whr (3.8V 1570mAh, Non-removable) 9.88Whr (4.35V 2600mAh, Non-removable) 12.16Whr (3.8V 3200mAh, Removable) 12.4Whr (3.85V 3220mAh, Removable) Size 138.1 x 67.0 x 6.9 mm, 129 g 158.1 x 77.8 x 7.1 mm, 172 g 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm, 112 g 146.36 x 70.6 x 9.35 mm, 160 g 151.2 x 79.2 x 8.3 mm, 168 g 153.5 x 78.6 x 8.5 mm, 176 g

Apple’s A8 SoC should continue the iPhone’s dominance over the CPU and Web benchmarks, but what will be the performance advantage over the A7? Will Imagination Technologies’ latest PowerVR GX6450 be able to compete with Qualcomm’ Adreno 420 GPU and Snapdragon 805’s massive memory bandwidth?