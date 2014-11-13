Trending

Apple iPhone 6 And iPhone 6 Plus Review

The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus are bigger and better than ever, but are they a worthy upgrade for existing iPhone users? What if you previously passed over the iPhone because of its small screen, does it now merit a second look?

Test Results: Battery And Throttling

Basemark OS II Full (Anti-Detection)

The Basemark OS II battery test scores are derived by repeatedly running the devices until enough data has been collected to determine the drain rate of the device.

The iPhone 6 sees a modest 8% improvement over the 5s and falls just shy of the 5-inch HTC One (M8), which has a much larger battery. The 6 Plus posts an impressive score, besting the bigger battery in the Galaxy Note 4 by 29%.

Looking at the Battery Life vs. Score graphs, we see no hint of thermal throttling from the iPhone 6. The 6 Plus however, shows a slight 5% dip in performance. This drop persists across multiple runs, occurring at slightly different times but never changing in magnitude. With a much larger aluminum chassis to soak up and dissipate heat, the 6 Plus should exhibit less opportunity for thermal throttling than the iPhone 6, not more. This counter-intuitive behavior, together with its small, but consistent, performance advantage over the iPhone 6, seems to suggest a higher GPU clock in the 6 Plus.

GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

GFXBench's battery test measures battery life and performance stability by logging frame and battery discharge rate as the on-screen T-Rex test runs for 30 consecutive iterations. The results are given in two scores: estimated battery life in minutes, and the number of frames rendered on the slowest test run (to gauge if a device is throttling).

The iPhone 6 lasts a half-hour longer than the 5s when stressing the GPU, which is good news for iPhone gamers. The 6 Plus provides a full three hours of gaming bliss, but the “fun” continues for an extra half hour on the Note 4.

Comparing the battery performance numbers, where the T-Rex on-screen test loops 30 times, to the single run T-Rex values confirms no thermal throttling for the iPhone 6. The 6 Plus shows a 4% drop, similar to the the Basemark OS II battery test.

On the other hand, the frame rates on the Note 4 plummet from 26 to 12 FPS, indicating excessive thermal throttling. That extra half hour of battery life suddenly doesn’t seem so great.

  • manez 13 November 2014 11:22
    I can think of a thousand more interesting things to review than the newest iphone x.
    Reply
  • blackmagnum 13 November 2014 12:16
    Everyone would want to own one and be the envy of their peers. They want a device that is attractive, well-made and intuitive. That's how Apple sells them by the millions, don't you agree?
    Reply
  • lanbaner 13 November 2014 12:52
    Nvidia has a better GPU. The G3 has a better display. The Note 4 has better camera. Gone are the days were the iPhone was the leader on all fronts. Would be nice to see all the strengths from the competition in one phone. Considering the transition to 20nm for Maxwell early next year we could possibly see an iPhonekiller on all aspects. Although I have to agree that the build quality on the iPhones is always top notch.
    Reply
  • M3God 13 November 2014 15:14
    Other then just sticking to just 1GB internal memory, there is no mention that apple switched to cheaper and slower TLC memory to make more profits while screwing the customer. The TLC memory has been linked to crashes and bootloops that require a trip to the apple store.
    Reply
  • aaaas 13 November 2014 15:57
    I browse the Web and talk on the phone on Verizon all the time. At least the last two generations of devices have been able to do this... at least for android...

    Interesting article, as I've been considering a switch to iphone.
    Reply
  • KaptainK 13 November 2014 16:35
    " Wi-Fi calling is currently only supported by T-Mobile in the U.S."

    Not True! Republic Wireless has been using wi-fi calling for years. Republic also includes a feature where it will hand the call off from wi-fi to cellular if you leave the wi-fi zone during the call. Does the iPhone do this??
    Reply
  • cknobman 13 November 2014 17:30
    A. Thanks for including the Lumia 1520 in the comparison chart of phablets, most other sites dont do this.

    B. The price for the 6 plus in that same chart ($299) is on contract while every other device price is off contract.

    As a whole if you are an iPhone user I am sure you are happy with the changes made to the 6. Outside of that the iPhone "cool factor" ship has sailed and this wont be winning over many Android users.
    Reply
  • cmi86 13 November 2014 18:24
    How can this guy sit here and hump apples leg by saying the A8 should be competitive if not class leading when it's competition averages over 1Ghz higher clock speed and 2 more cores.... I know a lot of people doing reviews now a days feel obligated to shine up certain companies and make their products appear in a positive light. This is not that... this is a blatant lie.
    Reply
  • SirKnobsworth 13 November 2014 19:41
    How can this guy sit here and hump apples leg by saying the A8 should be competitive if not class leading when it's competition averages over 1Ghz higher clock speed and 2 more cores.... I know a lot of people doing reviews now a days feel obligated to shine up certain companies and make their products appear in a positive light. This is not that... this is a blatant lie.
    Clock speeds and core counts can be deceptive, the key point here being that Apple's Cyclone cores can execute about twice as many instructions per clock cycle as most of their competitors. This shows up in the benchmarks - the iPhone 6 and 6+ do very well in single threaded tests, though tend to lag behind competitors in multithreaded tests like physics. Note that this is also the approach that Nvidia is taking with their Denver cores - fewer, bigger cores as opposed to more small cores.

    How this translates into actual performance will vary of course - most smartphone workflows aren't particularly well threaded so having four cores as opposed to two probably won't make a huge difference in many situations, but I'm sure there are plenty of exceptions.
    Reply
  • ZXS 13 November 2014 21:37
    Due to their zero reading on the black level tests, AMOLED displays are said to have an infinite contrast ratio.

    MATT, do you know this is Samsung's marketing BS?

    Smartphone displays reflect about 6% of incoming light (which is much more than LCD backlight emits). Actual contrast of AMOLED is worse than that of LCD since the reflections are so high, but maximum brightness is much lower than that of LCD.
    Reply