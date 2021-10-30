Trending

Aresgame AGS750 Power Supply Review: Less Efficient Than We'd Hoped

A power supply that doesn't deserve a Gold efficiency badge.

By

Aresgame AGS750
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

The Aresgame AGS750, along with its stronger brother, the AGS850, proved to offer notably lower efficiency than what their Gold badges promise.

For

  • + Full power at 41 degrees Celsius
  • + Most protection features are set correctly
  • + Good enough transient response at 12V
  • + High PF readings with 115V
  • + 10-year warranty

Against

  • - Bottom low overall performance
  • - No OCP (or set too high) at 12V
  • - Low efficiency
  • - Not efficient 5VSB rail
  • - Loose load regulation
  • - Terrible transient response at 3.3V
  • - Increased EMI emissions
  • - Sky-high inrush currents
  • - High vampire power
  • - Noisy
  • - No MOV in the transient filter
  • - Low build quality
  • - Sleeve bearing fan
  • - Two EPS connectors on the same cable
  • - Not ASM compatible

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Aresgame AGS750, along with its stronger brother, the AGS850, proved to offer notably lower efficiency than what their Gold badges promise.

Pros

  • + + Full power at 41 degrees Celsius
  • + + Most protection features are set correctly
  • + + Good enough transient response at 12V
  • + + High PF readings with 115V
  • + + 10-year warranty

Cons

  • - - Bottom low overall performance
  • - - No OCP (or set too high) at 12V
  • - - Low efficiency
  • - - Not efficient 5VSB rail
  • - - Loose load regulation
  • - - Terrible transient response at 3.3V
  • - - Increased EMI emissions
  • - - Sky-high inrush currents
  • - - High vampire power
  • - - Noisy
  • - - No MOV in the transient filter
  • - - Low build quality
  • - - Sleeve bearing fan
  • - - Two EPS connectors on the same cable
  • - - Not ASM compatible

One of the most important factors when you're looking for a power supply is efficiency. But in our testing of the Aresgame AGS750, we were surprised that wasn't as efficient as we first expected. Despite its 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, our tests showed it operating like power supplies typically marked Bronze. The low efficiency is a match for its low overall performance, while noise output is high. There are much better options, which might cost a few dollars more, but are close to the same specs. The XPG Pylon 750, the Cooler Master MWE Bronze 750, or the Thermaltake Smart BM2 750 are way better than the AGS750, which doesn't deserve a place in our best PSUs article

The Aresgame AGS850 and AGS750 have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, so they triggered our interest. (As of this writing, the PSUs aren't on Amazon anymore, but are still available in other stores, like Newegg.) Since the brand wasn't interested in sending samples, we bought some on our own to evaluate them and share the test results.

Image 1 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 12

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Aresgame AGS750 is a semi-modular PSU, promising 80 Plus Gold efficiency. Its price is a bit above 80 dollars, so you cannot call it super-affordable, since with a few more dollars you can get a similarly-specced product from popular brands including Seasonic, Corsair, Cooler Master and others. Aresgame seems to be very optimistic about this product since it supports it with a ten-year warranty. It will be a feat if this unit manages to outlive such an extended warranty, given the sleeve bearing fan and the middling-quality Chinese caps that it uses. 

Image 1 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

Aresgame

Max. DC Output

750W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Bronze (82-85%)

Noise

Cybenetics S (40-45 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (Semi)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 40°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

140mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (PY-14025H12S)

Semi-Passive Operation

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 160mm

Weight

1.77 kg (3.9 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps202062.52.50.3
 Watts 10075012.53.6
Total Max. Power (W)750

Cables & Connectors

Captive Cables    
DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX Connector 20+4 pin (580mm)1118-22AWGNo
8 pin EPS12V (580mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+120mm)11 / 118AWGNo
Modular Cables    
6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)2418AWGNo
SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm)1318AWGNo
4-pin Molex (470mm) / SATA (+150mm+150mm)11 / 218AWGNo
SATA (500mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm)11 / 2 / 118-22AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler1118AWG-

Both EPS connectors are on the same cable, so you cannot fully utilize them. The fact that they are fixed, though, allows them to deliver more power compared to modular cables with the same number of EPS connectors. 

All in all, the number of connectors is sufficient for a budget 750W power supply, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal at 150mm. There are no in-cable caps, which would make the cables bulky but would also help in ripple filtering and transient response. 

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Aresgame
PCB TypeSingle Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor MF72-2.5D15 (2.5 Ohm)
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
APFC MOSFETs
1x GP60S50X
APFC Boost Diode
1x SI15U600F (600V, 15A)
Bulk Cap(s)
2x CapXon (420V, 220uF each or 440uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, HP)
Main Switchers
2x Maplesemi SLF20N50C (500V, 12A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.264Ohm)
PFC / PWM Combo ControllerChampion CM6800UBX
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Double Forward
Secondary side: Semi-Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V2x NCE Power NCE82H140 FET (82V, 99A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm) &
4x PY PSM30U80CT SBR
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): 2x ANPEC APW7164
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 8x Asia'x (105°C, TMX), 3x Chengx (2-4,000h @ 105°C, GR)
Polymer: 8x JSH

Supervisor ICEST XFC336
Fan ModelPowerYear PY-14025H12S (140mm, 12V, 0.40A, Sleeve Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x PS860L (60V, 8A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS EM8564A
Image 1 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is the same platform used in the AGS850, made by Jiu Meng. The design is outdated, so it is no wonder that the PSU cannot meet the efficiency that its 80 Plus Gold badge promises. The build quality is low and the parts that the manufacturer used, belong to mainstream lines, especially the electrolytic caps and the sleeve bearing fan. It is too optimistic to provide a ten-year warranty to this product. 

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts but an MOV, so it doesn't provide any protection against voltage surges. Moreover, it doesn't block EMI emissions effectively, either. 

Image 1 of 2

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 2

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A current. 

Image 1 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses one FET and a single boost diode which is powerful. The bulk caps are by CapXon and don't have enough capacity to allow for a decent hold-up time. 

Image 1 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are by Maplesemi and are installed into a double-forward topology, which has increased energy losses compared to a half-bridge and LLC resonant converter combination. The combo PFC/PWM controller is a Champion CM6800, a popular IC a few years ago.

Image 1 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A combination of FETs and SBRs regulates the 12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. 

Image 1 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The electrolytic filtering caps are by Asia'x and Chengx, so we are not confident about their reliability. There are also several polymer caps provided by an unknown, at least to us, manufacturer. 

Image 1 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby controller is the widely used EM8564A, but still the 5VSB circuit is not efficient. 

Image 1 of 1

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board is connected to the main PCB through cables, so expect high power losses. Aresgame should use bus bars, instead. 

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The supervisor IC is an EST XFC336. We couldn't find any information on this IC. 

Image 1 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 5

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is way better than the AGS850 sample we had. 

Image 1 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

ARESGAME AGS750

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A sleeve bearing fan is far from ideal, because of its low life expectancy - especially for a product with a ten-year warranty. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.