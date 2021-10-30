Aresgame AGS750 Power Supply Review: Less Efficient Than We'd Hoped

One of the most important factors when you're looking for a power supply is efficiency. But in our testing of the Aresgame AGS750, we were surprised that wasn't as efficient as we first expected. Despite its 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating, our tests showed it operating like power supplies typically marked Bronze. The low efficiency is a match for its low overall performance, while noise output is high. There are much better options, which might cost a few dollars more, but are close to the same specs. The XPG Pylon 750, the Cooler Master MWE Bronze 750, or the Thermaltake Smart BM2 750 are way better than the AGS750, which doesn't deserve a place in our best PSUs article.
The Aresgame AGS850 and AGS750 have thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, so they triggered our interest. (As of this writing, the PSUs aren't on Amazon anymore, but are still available in other stores, like Newegg.) Since the brand wasn't interested in sending samples, we bought some on our own to evaluate them and share the test results.
The Aresgame AGS750 is a semi-modular PSU, promising 80 Plus Gold efficiency. Its price is a bit above 80 dollars, so you cannot call it super-affordable, since with a few more dollars you can get a similarly-specced product from popular brands including Seasonic, Corsair, Cooler Master and others. Aresgame seems to be very optimistic about this product since it supports it with a ten-year warranty. It will be a feat if this unit manages to outlive such an extended warranty, given the sleeve bearing fan and the middling-quality Chinese caps that it uses.
Specifications
|
Manufacturer (OEM)
|
Aresgame
|
Max. DC Output
|
750W
|
Efficiency
|
80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Bronze (82-85%)
|
Noise
|
Cybenetics S (40-45 dB[A])
|
Modular
|
✓ (Semi)
|
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
|
✓
|
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)
|
0 - 40°C
|
Over Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
Under Voltage Protection
|
✓
|
Over Power Protection
|
✓
|
Over Current (+12V) Protection
|
✗
|
Over Temperature Protection
|
✓
|
Short Circuit Protection
|
✓
|
Surge Protection
|
✓
|
Inrush Current Protection
|
✓
|
Fan Failure Protection
|
✗
|
No Load Operation
|
✓
|
Cooling
|
140mm Sleeve Bearing Fan (PY-14025H12S)
|
Semi-Passive Operation
|
✗
|
Dimensions (W x H x D)
|
150 x 85 x 160mm
|
Weight
|
1.77 kg (3.9 lb)
|
Form Factor
|
ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
|
Warranty
|
10 Years
Power Specifications
|Rail
|3.3V
|5V
|12V
|5VSB
|-12V
|Max. Power
|Amps
|20
|20
|62.5
|2.5
|0.3
|Watts
|100
|750
|12.5
|3.6
|Total Max. Power (W)
|750
Cables & Connectors
|Captive Cables
|Description
|Cable Count
|Connector Count (Total)
|Gauge
|In Cable Capacitors
|ATX Connector 20+4 pin (580mm)
|1
|1
|18-22AWG
|No
|8 pin EPS12V (580mm) / 4+4 pin EPS12V (+120mm)
|1
|1 / 1
|18AWG
|No
|Modular Cables
|6+2 pin PCIe (600mm+150mm)
|2
|4
|18AWG
|No
|SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm)
|1
|3
|18AWG
|No
|4-pin Molex (470mm) / SATA (+150mm+150mm)
|1
|1 / 2
|18AWG
|No
|SATA (500mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+150mm) / FDD (+150mm)
|1
|1 / 2 / 1
|18-22AWG
|No
|AC Power Cord (1380mm) - C13 coupler
|1
|1
|18AWG
|-
Both EPS connectors are on the same cable, so you cannot fully utilize them. The fact that they are fixed, though, allows them to deliver more power compared to modular cables with the same number of EPS connectors.
All in all, the number of connectors is sufficient for a budget 750W power supply, and the distance between the peripheral connectors is ideal at 150mm. There are no in-cable caps, which would make the cables bulky but would also help in ripple filtering and transient response.
Component Analysis
We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.
|General Data
|-
|Manufacturer (OEM)
|Aresgame
|PCB Type
|Single Sided
|Primary Side
|-
|Transient Filter
|4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes
|Inrush Protection
|NTC Thermistor MF72-2.5D15 (2.5 Ohm)
|Bridge Rectifier(s)
|
2x GBU1506 (600V, 15A @ 100°C)
|APFC MOSFETs
|
1x GP60S50X
|APFC Boost Diode
|
1x SI15U600F (600V, 15A)
|Bulk Cap(s)
|
2x CapXon (420V, 220uF each or 440uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, HP)
|Main Switchers
|
2x Maplesemi SLF20N50C (500V, 12A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.264Ohm)
|PFC / PWM Combo Controller
|Champion CM6800UBX
|Topology
|
Primary side: APFC, Double Forward
Secondary side: Semi-Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
|Secondary Side
|-
|+12V
|2x NCE Power NCE82H140 FET (82V, 99A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 6mOhm) &
4x PY PSM30U80CT SBR
|5V & 3.3V
|DC-DC Converters: 4x Advanced Power AP4024GEMT (30V, 20.9A @ 70°C, Rds(on): 4.5mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): 2x ANPEC APW7164
|Filtering Capacitors
|
Electrolytic: 8x Asia'x (105°C, TMX), 3x Chengx (2-4,000h @ 105°C, GR)
|Supervisor IC
|EST XFC336
|Fan Model
|PowerYear PY-14025H12S (140mm, 12V, 0.40A, Sleeve Bearing Fan)
|5VSB Circuit
|-
|Rectifier
|
1x PS860L (60V, 8A)
|Standby PWM Controller
|Excelliance MOS EM8564A
This is the same platform used in the AGS850, made by Jiu Meng. The design is outdated, so it is no wonder that the PSU cannot meet the efficiency that its 80 Plus Gold badge promises. The build quality is low and the parts that the manufacturer used, belong to mainstream lines, especially the electrolytic caps and the sleeve bearing fan. It is too optimistic to provide a ten-year warranty to this product.
The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts but an MOV, so it doesn't provide any protection against voltage surges. Moreover, it doesn't block EMI emissions effectively, either.
The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A current.
The APFC converter uses one FET and a single boost diode which is powerful. The bulk caps are by CapXon and don't have enough capacity to allow for a decent hold-up time.
The main FETs are by Maplesemi and are installed into a double-forward topology, which has increased energy losses compared to a half-bridge and LLC resonant converter combination. The combo PFC/PWM controller is a Champion CM6800, a popular IC a few years ago.
A combination of FETs and SBRs regulates the 12V rail, while the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters.
The electrolytic filtering caps are by Asia'x and Chengx, so we are not confident about their reliability. There are also several polymer caps provided by an unknown, at least to us, manufacturer.
The standby controller is the widely used EM8564A, but still the 5VSB circuit is not efficient.
The modular board is connected to the main PCB through cables, so expect high power losses. Aresgame should use bus bars, instead.
The supervisor IC is an EST XFC336. We couldn't find any information on this IC.
Soldering quality is way better than the AGS850 sample we had.
A sleeve bearing fan is far from ideal, because of its low life expectancy - especially for a product with a ten-year warranty.
