ASRock, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI H170 Motherboard Round-Up

Biostar Hi-Fi H170Z3
Our second Biostar review sample—the Hi-Fi H170Z3—is a micro-ATX board.
The codec is the ALC892, the same as on the previous Biostar sample. It has been bolstered by a variety of superior supporting components and shielding, however, such that Biostar claims a 110dB S/N ratio for it. That is pro quality, so if sound quality is important to you, this board may be to your liking for this reason alone.
In the box, you get the board, a pair of SATA cables (more would be nice) and an I/O plate as hardware accessories. The manual measures 8 1/4 x 5 13/16 inches, like the previous example, and is staple-bound, so it will not lie flat. Available languages appear to be the same: English, German, Chinese, Spanish, Thai, Russian and Arabic. There is of course a driver CD.
There appear to be seven VRM phases under those heat sinks, based on the number of chokes. The battery won't be blocked by a graphics card. I'm not sure why, but two of the SATA ports are broken out from the others, and are to the immediate left of the ATX power connector. These ports are not the ones that will be disabled if the M.2 slot is used; two if it's in PCIe x4 mode, and one (a different one) if it's in SATA mode.
In addition to the high-quality audio components, this board uses an Intel NIC, the I219V. Worth noting is that although the Hi-Fi H170Z3 has four DIMM slots, you'll only be able to use two of them at a time, either the DDR3L or the DDR4 slots, but not both. This does give you considerable flexibility, although it limits the maximum amount you can install. Later tests will look at both types.
Once again, I was unable to obtain BIOS screen shots—the board locked up each time I tried.
2. H170 supposed to be cheaper is not entirely true... So myself i do not see the point paying for a cut chipset not less or almost no difference compared to z170... As this is inteded for budget build...
Otherwise, I take full blame (or credit) for the results! These are decent boards for most people.
Also I don't see why a lack of SATA-Express is a problem on the ASRock board as there are no devices to utilize it.
Not really, they're considered to be not as reliable, just like EVGA boards. Though there is no factual data I can think of to back up this claim, it is general consensus.
1) People buying a mini-ITX board don't want (or expect) much, if any, expandability. Limited expandability is arguably the whole point of mITX.
2) The only compelling reason to go with an M.2 interface is to use a (PCIe x4) NVMe SSD. If the M.2 interface *wasn't* PCIe, only then it should be called out as a con.
As always, a given Pro or Con may not apply to you, so it might not affect your decision at all. If it does apply, it could be a dealbreaker to some.
I had a Biostar 754 board back in the day. Never gave me a bit of trouble, though I didn't exactly push it particularly hard. It powered the last iteration of my Linux box (still have the drive with the /home partition, swear I'll resurrect it... someday), and was in service for probably 4-5 years. In fact, I think it's hanging out in a box destined for electronics recycling, and would probably still work if plugged back in. No time/motivation to find out, though. *sigh*
Digressions and nostalgia notwithstanding, I'd have no problem using one again. Hard to justify, though, when Biostar's availability is so spotty, and equivalent products from the majors regularly undercut them when on sale.
In an ATX board it's not a huge problem unless you're running a particularly large number of expansion cards, but on an mATX board like the Biostar this roundup it gets a little constraining.