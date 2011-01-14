ASRock's E350M1: AMD's Brazos Platform Hits The Desktop First

Test Setups And Software

Test Hardware Platform 1 ASRock E350M1AMD E-350 APU (dual-core, 1.6 GHz, 512 KB L2 cache/core, 80 stream processors @ 500 MHz, 18 W, 40 nm), A50M FCH Platform 2 Zotac 880GITX-A-EAMD Athlon II X2 240e (dual-core, 2.8 GHz, 1 MB L2 cache/core, Cool'n'Quiet enabled, 45 W, 45 nm), SB850 southbridge Platform 3 Zotac IONITX-P-ECeleron SU2300 (dual-core, 1.2 GHz, 1 MB L2 cache, 10 W, 45 nm), Nvidia Ion (16 CUDA cores, 450 MHz) Platform 4 Zotac IONITX-L-EAtom 330 (dual-core, 1.6 GHz, 1 MB L2 cache, Hyper-Threading enabled, 8 W, 45 nm), Nvidia Ion (16 CUDA cores, 450 MHz) Memory Crucial 4 GB DDR3-1333, CT51264BA1339.16FD @ DDR3-1333/1066, 1.5 V Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s Power Supply Enermax ELT400AWT-ECO 400 W, 80 PLUS System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Platform Drivers Nvidia GeForce/Ion Release 260.99 Nvidia Chipset Driver 50.51 Nvidia GeForce Release 262.99 (For GTX 580) AMD VGA Driver 8.792

3D Games Benchmarks and Settings Benchmark Details Left 4 Dead 2 Video Mode: 1680x1050Game Settings: Anti Aliasing: none, Filtering: Trilinear, Wait for vertical sync: disabled, Shader Detail: High, Effect Detail: High, Model/Texture Detail: High, Demo: THG Demo 1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Video Mode: 1680x1050Game Settings: Anti Aliasing: Disabled, Sync Every Frame: No, Shadows: Yes, Specular Map: Yes, Depth of Field: Yes, Number of Dynamic Lights: Normal, Ragdoll: Yes, Bullet Impacts: Yes, Texture Quality: Manual (Extra), Demo: Second Sun, 45 second FRAPS log World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm Video Mode: 1680x1050Game Settings: Quality Settings: Fair, Vertical Sync: Disabled, Hardware Cursor: Enabled, Max Framerates: Disabled, Demo: Crushblow to The Krazzworks Flight Point Audio Benchmarks and Settings Benchmark Details iTunes Version: 10.0.1.1, 64-bit Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Convert to AAC audio format Lame MP3 Version 3.98.3 Audio CD "Terminator II SE", 53 min, convert WAV to MP3 audio format, Command: -b 160 --nores (160 kb/s) Video Benchmarks and Settings Benchmark Details HandBrake CLI Version: 0.94Video: Big Buck Bunny (720x480, 23.972 frames) 5 Minutes, Audio: Dolby Digital, 48000 Hz, Six-Channel, English, to Video: AVC Audio: AC3 Audio2: AAC (High Profile) MainConcept Reference v2 Version: 2.0.0.1555 MPEG-2 to H.264, MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 kHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 kb/s), Codec: H.264 Pro, Mode: PAL 50i (25 FPS), Profile: H.264 BD HDMV Application Benchmarks and Settings Benchmark Details WinRAR Version 4.0 Beta 4 RAR, Syntax "winrar a -r -m3", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload WinZip 14 Version 14.0 Pro (8652) WinZIP Commandline Version 3, ZIPX, Syntax "-a -ez -p -r", Benchmark: 2010-THG-Workload Blender Version: 2.54 beta Syntax blender -b thg.blend -f 1, Resolution: 1920x1080, Anti-Aliasing: 8x, Render: THG.blend frame 1 Adobe Photoshop CS 5 (64-Bit) Version: 11 Filtering a 16 MB TIF (15000x7266), Filters:, Radial Blur (Amount: 10, Method: zoom, Quality: good) Shape Blur (Radius: 46 px; custom shape: Trademark sysmbol) Median (Radius: 1px) Polar Coordinates (Rectangular to Polar) ABBYY Finereader Version: 10 Professional Build (10.0.102.82) Read PDF save to Doc, Source: Political Economy (J. Broadhurst 1842) 111 Pages Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings Benchmark Details PCMark Vantage Version: 1.0.2.0 Patch 1901 SiSoftware Sandra 2011 Version: 2010.1.16.10 Processor Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwith

Test Notes

First off, special thanks to Zotac for sending over the 880GITX-A-E and IONITX-P-E platforms. We know that Zotac is working on the Zbox version of its own Brazos-based setup, and given the numbers we've seen so far, that should be an interesting configuration.

We tested all of the above setups using a single 4 GB memory module. This is despite the fact that 880G is a dual-channel architecture. The original plan was to use a pair of 2 GB modules in each board. However, our IONITX-P-E board simply would not boot with two modules installed. To avoid mixing different kits, we simply standardized on the single Crucial module. In order to demonstrate that single-channel operation wouldn't hurt AMD's desktop platform, we spot-checked results with two 4 GB Crucial modules and determined that it was, indeed, not bandwidth-constrained (you'll see some of that on the next page).