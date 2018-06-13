Trending

ASRock Fatal1ty H370 Performance ATX Motherboard Review: Affordable, but No WiFi

How We Test

We picked our primary components (the CPU, graphics, and DRAM) based primarily upon a balance of performance and price. Intel’s Core i3-8350K offers four cores at 4GHz. The fact that our chip is unlocked hasn’t escaped us: Though it’s unlikely anyone will crack one of these locked platforms, but stranger things have happened.

We also chose the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for its performance-to-price ratio. The two-fan cooler of MSI’s Gaming X version gives us reduced noise while still fitting within two slots.

As for memory, we decided to stick with RAM that we have on-hand. G.Skill’s Ripjaws V 3200 barely carries any pricing premium over budget sticks, could allow overclocking if anyone were to unlock this platform, and it kept us within budget. Our CPU supports DDR4-2400 at both 9x 133MHz and 12x 100MHz settings, and if anyone ever figures out how to fool a system into using the higher 12x multiplier with the higher 133MHz base clock, the resulting 1600MHz frequency would get us to DDR4-3200.

The Core i3-8350k doesn't include a cooler, and we understand that most buyers will be looking for one priced between $20 and $40. While it’s possible to find a $40 cooler that performs as well as our old Noctua NH-U12S, the reason we retained it is that it was already in-hand. As with any build, reusing old components where possible is the best way to save money!

SoundIntegrated HD Audio
NetworkIntegrated Gigabit Networking
Graphics DriverGeForce 382.53

Comparison Products

ASRock Fatal1ty H370 Performance

ASRock H370M-ITX/ac

Gigabyte H370 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi

We’re comparing the Fatal1ty H370 Performance to the models from our original H370/B360 lineup, with additional consideration given to the ATX motherboard of that crowd, the H370 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi.

Benchmark Settings
Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
PCMark 8Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
3DMark 13Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
SiSoftware SandraVersion 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
DiskSPD4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
Cinebench R15Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark
CompuBenchVersion 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
Application Tests & Settings
LAME MP3Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
BlenderVersion 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
7-ZipVersion 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command-line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
Adobe After Effects CCRelease 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine
Adobe Photoshop CCRelease 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
Adobe InDesign CCRelease 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine
Adobe IllustratorRelease 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine
Game Tests & Settings
Ashes of the SingularityVersion 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
F1 20152015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset, No AF Ultra High Preset, 16x AF
Metro Last Light ReduxVersion 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
The Talos PrincipleVersion 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

  • punkncat 13 June 2018 13:03
    I don't find it particularly unusual for any mobo above the Mini ITX NOT to have integrated WiFi….although admittedly I don't search for it on my large form factor builds. Considering the cost and performance of "key" based wireless/Bluetooth options now it's rather a non issue.
  • davidgirgis 13 June 2018 17:25
    Verdict:
    Buyers who don’t care about extensive onboard RGB lighting or Wi-Fi will find near-par value between the Fatal1ty H370 Performance and its highest-priced competitor, but a price reduction would be required to pusthis board above the competition.

    Should Be:
    Verdict:
    Buyers who don’t care about extensive onboard RGB lighting or Wi-Fi will find near-par value between the Fatal1ty H370 Performance and its highest-priced competitor, but a price reduction would be required to put this board above the competition.
  • gaurav71189 14 June 2018 01:52
    21053140 said:
    But while the Gigabyte board offered a 10Gb/s front-panel header in addition to USB 3.0, ASRock chose instead to feature two USB 3.0 headers for the front panel.

    The Gigabyte board offers 5Gb/s USB 3.1 Gen1 headers (one Type-C and one 19-pin) and not the 10 Gb/s Gen2 variant.
  • zodiacfml 14 June 2018 16:11
    Pricey
  • Onus 15 June 2018 13:11
    It looks like this board has a few too many compromises for some people, but I can't tell if that's a "H" series issue or unique to ASRock. I suspect it is more the former, although I have to wonder who would buy this; many people would be just as happy performance-wise with a lesser board, but if they're not, they probably need to move up to a "Z," making this one the wrong choice.
  • Phillip Corcoran 15 June 2018 13:40
    Well I don't regard a desktop board having no WiFi as fair game for criticism - - for those who need WiFi on a desktop PC (and it should be regarded as a last resort anyway) it doesn't take a degree in rocket-science to add it yourself - :/
  • Onus 15 June 2018 13:48
    I mostly agree, although I think a lot of people add cheap USB 2.0 dongles then wonder why their speeds are so low.
