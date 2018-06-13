ASRock Fatal1ty H370 Performance ATX Motherboard Review: Affordable, but No WiFi

How We Test

We picked our primary components (the CPU, graphics, and DRAM) based primarily upon a balance of performance and price. Intel’s Core i3-8350K offers four cores at 4GHz. The fact that our chip is unlocked hasn’t escaped us: Though it’s unlikely anyone will crack one of these locked platforms, but stranger things have happened.

We also chose the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for its performance-to-price ratio. The two-fan cooler of MSI’s Gaming X version gives us reduced noise while still fitting within two slots.

As for memory, we decided to stick with RAM that we have on-hand. G.Skill’s Ripjaws V 3200 barely carries any pricing premium over budget sticks, could allow overclocking if anyone were to unlock this platform, and it kept us within budget. Our CPU supports DDR4-2400 at both 9x 133MHz and 12x 100MHz settings, and if anyone ever figures out how to fool a system into using the higher 12x multiplier with the higher 133MHz base clock, the resulting 1600MHz frequency would get us to DDR4-3200.

The Core i3-8350k doesn't include a cooler, and we understand that most buyers will be looking for one priced between $20 and $40. While it’s possible to find a $40 cooler that performs as well as our old Noctua NH-U12S, the reason we retained it is that it was already in-hand. As with any build, reusing old components where possible is the best way to save money!

Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Graphics Driver GeForce 382.53

We’re comparing the Fatal1ty H370 Performance to the models from our original H370/B360 lineup, with additional consideration given to the ATX motherboard of that crowd, the H370 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi.

Benchmark Settings Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings PCMark 8 Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft) 3DMark 13 Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets SiSoftware Sandra Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth DiskSPD 4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write Cinebench R15 Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark CompuBench Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing Application Tests & Settings LAME MP3 Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s) HandBrake CLI Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4 Blender Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark 7-Zip Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command-line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9" Adobe After Effects CC Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Photoshop CC Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy) Adobe InDesign CC Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine Adobe Illustrator Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine Game Tests & Settings Ashes of the Singularity Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA F1 2015 2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset, No AF Ultra High Preset, 16x AF Metro Last Light Redux Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF The Talos Principle Version 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF

