ASRock Fatal1ty H370 Performance ATX Motherboard Review: Affordable, but No WiFi

How We Test
We picked our primary components (the CPU, graphics, and DRAM) based primarily upon a balance of performance and price. Intel’s Core i3-8350K offers four cores at 4GHz. The fact that our chip is unlocked hasn’t escaped us: Though it’s unlikely anyone will crack one of these locked platforms, but stranger things have happened.
We also chose the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti for its performance-to-price ratio. The two-fan cooler of MSI’s Gaming X version gives us reduced noise while still fitting within two slots.
As for memory, we decided to stick with RAM that we have on-hand. G.Skill’s Ripjaws V 3200 barely carries any pricing premium over budget sticks, could allow overclocking if anyone were to unlock this platform, and it kept us within budget. Our CPU supports DDR4-2400 at both 9x 133MHz and 12x 100MHz settings, and if anyone ever figures out how to fool a system into using the higher 12x multiplier with the higher 133MHz base clock, the resulting 1600MHz frequency would get us to DDR4-3200.
The Core i3-8350k doesn't include a cooler, and we understand that most buyers will be looking for one priced between $20 and $40. While it’s possible to find a $40 cooler that performs as well as our old Noctua NH-U12S, the reason we retained it is that it was already in-hand. As with any build, reusing old components where possible is the best way to save money!
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce 382.53
Comparison Products
We’re comparing the Fatal1ty H370 Performance to the models from our original H370/B360 lineup, with additional consideration given to the ATX motherboard of that crowd, the H370 Aorus Gaming 3 WiFi.
|Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks & Settings
|PCMark 8
|Version 2.7.613 Home, Creative, Work, Storage, Applications (Adobe & Microsoft)
|3DMark 13
|Version 4.47.597.0 Skydiver, Firestrike, Firestrike Extreme Default Presets
|SiSoftware Sandra
|Version 2016.03.22.21 CPU Arithmetic, Multimedia, Cryptography, Memory Bandwidth
|DiskSPD
|4k Random Read, 4k Random Write 128k Sequential Read, 128k Sequential Write
|Cinebench R15
|Build RC83328DEMO OpenGL Benchmark
|CompuBench
|Version 1.5.8 Face Detection, Optical Flow, Ocean Surface, Ray Tracing
|Application Tests & Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version 3.98.3 Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160 Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 0.9.9 Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4k mkv to x265 mp4
|Blender
|Version 2.68a BMW 27 CPU Render Benchmark, BMW 27 GPU Render Benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 16.02 THG-Workload (7.6GB) to .7z, command-line switches "a -t7z -r -m0=LZMA2 -mx=9"
|Adobe After Effects CC
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 13.8.0.144 PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Photoshop CC
|Release 2015.5.0. 20160603.r.88 x64 PCMark-driven routine (light and heavy)
|Adobe InDesign CC
|Release 2015.4, Build 11.4.0.90 x64 PCMark-driven routine
|Adobe Illustrator
|Release 2015.3.0, Version 20.0.0 (64-bit) PCMark-driven routine
|Game Tests & Settings
|Ashes of the Singularity
|Version 1.31.21360 High Preset - 1920x1080, Mid Shadow Quality, 1x MSAA Crazy Preset - 1920x1080, High Shadow Quality, 2x MSAA
|F1 2015
|2015 Season, Abu Dhabi Track, Rain Medium Preset, No AF Ultra High Preset, 16x AF
|Metro Last Light Redux
|Version 3.00 x64 High Quality, 1920x1080, High Tesselation, 16x AF Very High Quality, 1920x1080, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
|The Talos Principle
|Version 267252 Medium Preset, High Quality, High Tesselation, 4x AF Ultra Preset, Very High Quality, Very High Tesselation, 16x AF
Verdict:
Buyers who don’t care about extensive onboard RGB lighting or Wi-Fi will find near-par value between the Fatal1ty H370 Performance and its highest-priced competitor, but a price reduction would be required to put this board above the competition.
The Gigabyte board offers 5Gb/s USB 3.1 Gen1 headers (one Type-C and one 19-pin) and not the 10 Gb/s Gen2 variant.